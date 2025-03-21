The best interests of parliament

I wish to state unequivocally that the portrayal of my actions in the recent editorial ‘Honourable black pots and kettle’ (March 19) is both misleading and unfounded. As speaker of the House of Representatives, my foremost duty is to safeguard the integrity, dignity, and effective functioning of parliament. Every decision and ruling I make is grounded in the principles of fairness and adherence to our standing orders – not in any attempt to serve partisan interests.

It is regrettable that the editorial reduces a complex and challenging environment of parliamentary debate to a simplistic narrative of “goal-scoring” and political manoeuvring. My role demands that I ensure order and respect in the chamber, and the measures I have taken have always been in strict accordance with our procedural framework.

MPs have well-established channels to contest every decision made within this esteemed institution. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The assertion that these measures were intended to “clip the wings” of any opposition member is entirely inaccurate. Furthermore, while vigorous debate and differing opinions are the lifeblood of a healthy democracy, it is essential that any grievances concerning parliamentary proceedings be addressed through established and constructive channels.

I must also emphasise that the media’s fundamental role is to report the truth – not to serve as a tool for disseminating twisted facts or partisan agendas. This editorial misrepresents events and is unacceptable on all counts.

MPs have well-established channels to contest every decision made within this esteemed institution, and any divergence from the truth not only undermines public trust but also taints the reputations of those involved. No one will compromise my integrity, nor that of parliament, the highest institution in our country.

I remain steadfast in my commitment to act impartially and in the best interests of parliament and the Maltese people. It is my sincere hope that this right of reply serves to clarify the record and reinforces the respect that our institution, and indeed our democracy, rightly deserve.

Anġlu Farrugia, Speaker, House of Representatives – Valletta

Editor’s note: Surely, the speaker accepts that, in a democracy, one has the right to form an opinion on whether a public figure is serving partisan interests or not. The “clip the wings” attribution was, of course, not addressed to him but to the opposition leader. The editorial was clear that “there are set procedures to follow”. It further recognises that, if standing orders and procedures need to be revised, the parties in parliament should sit down and do it.