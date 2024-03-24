A new economic model

At Manchester Business School we were often taught about the practices of consultants – legal, economic, business, whatever. And we were also shown, by means of films, how it is only a few of such consultants who would not fail to ask, “And what would you like to see included in our final report?”.

Truly honest economists, and their analysis, should in Malta these days be advising the government and its authorities about:

One possibility is to tax the building and construction sector at higher rates. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

• Discriminating taxation, for example taxing the highly polluting and socially disturbing building and construction sector at higher rates;

• Generally lowering the income tax rate for new polluting industries seeking to expand, or newly establishing themselves in Malta;

• Introducing a brave new fiscal regime which favours those parts of the maritime and educational sectors which can tangibly prove that they are non-polluting;

• An overall reduction of the level of activities of the building and construction sectors;

• Positive fiscal discrimination, plus greater direct financial assistance, to all those who tangibly show that more land is being dedicated to productive agriculture in Malta.

• Returning the social role and aspect into Malta’s banking, by ensuring that in all towns and villages in Malta and Gozo a certain number of ATMs or branches or operative agencies of the main banks are always present.

• Government ensuring truly effective on-site controls into the methodologies, and rates, of imported products’ mark-ups as practised by local importers and businesses.

The list can go on and on and on. Of course those who will scoff at these suggestions – which could really provide the basis of a new economic model for the country – will probably also be the same who most brag about socialist credentials.

John Consiglio – Birkirkara

Shocking revelations

Kevin Cassar’s article on PBS (‘Millions missing at PBS, March 3) is, to say the least, shocking.

The company’s executive chairperson, Mark Sammut, should resign immediately and, with him, the minister responsible for broadcasting, who is letting all this waste of taxpayers’ money take place on his watch. Both of them are not fit for purpose.

No wonder PBS twists and turns what Nationalist Party officials say. PBS does not want the truth to come to light and it does not want people to listen to the PN’s version of what is going on in the country. PBS wants to keep on reigning unhindered, while accumulating debts and increasing officials’ salaries beyond control.

Shame on them all, including the minister for allowing such people to lead important institutions like PBS.

A pertinent question would be: is Prime Minister Robert Abela aware of the disastrous situation surrounding PBS? If in the affirmative, shame on him too.

Emily Barbaro-Sant – Mosta