St Patrick’s Day

Would it be possible for the authorities concerned, including St Julian’s local council, to grant permission for the St Patrick’s Day celebration to be held elsewhere as of next year?

The event, which featured loud, mind-blowing music, went on until 10 minutes past midnight. I have no doubt that the people gathered had a great time. The problem is that this day has become a veri­table nightmare for most residents.

Thousands gathered in St Julian’s on March 17. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Like it or not, we have to endure this pounding noise for hours on end and no amount of double-glazing can make it less horrific. It is essential to consider those who are less able to endure this noise level: babies, the elderly, the sick, the animals and those who need to get up early for work the next day, having perhaps managed to get only a few hours of sleep.

The traffic chaos is another valid reason for this event to be preferably held elsewhere, somewhere less central.

It took us over an hour to reach home early in the evening via Bay Street, and we were only permitted to pass because we had a slow walker in the car, which we had to accompany to her hotel in Spinola Road.

I trust the authorities will consider a favourable venue where the experience in the area will not be similar to this year’s for all logistical purposes.

Adrian Mifsud – St Julian’s

Let the people choose the president

To me, the impasse about the next president was expected. This will re-occur every five years and the solutions are very simple. Do as other countries are doing: have the public choose. The forthcoming EU and local council elections are ideal for the vote.

I would also suggest that there also be a deputy president, again elected by the public. Why should the politicians always dictate? If the public can be trusted to elect a parliament, the highest institution of the country, and also select who will represent the nation at the European Union, why are they not entrusted with the selection of the president and his deputy?

In the current impasse, there should be a transient president, say a retired judge, a retired speaker of the house, etc. This would only be temporary. Even the current stand-in for the president can act for a few months.

It reminds me of children; if I do not play, neither will I allow you to.

Come, dear boys and girls. Show your maturity and take urgent action. There is still enough time for true action. A bill could be passed in parliament with the utmost haste.

Frans Said – St Paul’s Bay