I write on behalf of my client, Frederic Villa with reference to the article ‘Gżira firm is focal point of large-scale crime probe’ (February 25) to bring the following facts to readers, setting the record straight.

My client denies categorically being part, complicit or having any knowledge of the alleged plots. My client was never investigated or called in for questioning with reference to any alleged plot to launder money. For the record, my client has also never been spoken to by any authority regarding the articles published.

My client was included on the OFAC list solely as a result of his position as a director of a Malta registered company, Stratton Investment Group Ltd, and was not the primary sanctioned person, and the company Stratton had been inactive for two years prior to the sanctioning.

My client reiterates that, upon the issuance of the OFAC listing, all contacts with the company Stratton and the primary sanctioned person were severed and services were terminated and registered with the competent authorities.

Peter Fenech LL.D. – Valletta

Such projects would never have been considered

The site of the collapsed building in Corradino. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry is now splashed all over the media. Without going into the merits of this inquiry, I feel I should point out one important aspect.

I was board secretary of the Malta Development Corporation (later replaced by the Malta Enterprise) from 1992 to 1994. The process and policy for approving such projects was strictly subject to the unanimous decision after intense consideration by the board of directors.

I used to confirm and sign all letters of intent (LOI). Minutes of the board meetings included references to these LOIs issued and confirmed at a later board meeting.

Such projects as that referred to in the Sofia public inquiry would have never seen the light of day beyond the board room walls.

Emmanuel Galea – Victoria

More resignations should follow

Prime Minister Robert Abela is trying to sideline the political responsibility for the many instances of bad governance in the tragedy which hit the Sofia family by asking for the resignation of chairpersons and CEOs involved in the tragedy.

This is, of course, the least that can be done. CEOs and chairs paid hundreds of thousands on salaries are in no way excusable for the gross neglect in their duties.

But this is not enough. Abela simply cannot brush off responsibility in this way. The government needs to take political responsibility for the lack of good governance or worse, after so many years in government, which led to this situation.

Resignations are, therefore, expected not only by chairpersons and CEOs but also by all those politicians under whose responsibility INDIS and Malta Enterprise fall.

Arnold Cassola – Swieqi