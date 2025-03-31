Decline of Maltese architecture

Malta’s architecture has been a topic of debate for years, with many lamenting the rise of soulless, uninspired buildings that are eroding our island’s unique character. As we witness the rapid transformation of our urban landscape, it is crucial to address the factors driving this trend.

The ongoing construction boom prioritises quick profits over aesthetics, with many developers opting for designs that maximise space rather than respect Malta’s traditional architectural heritage. While planning policies exist, enforcement remains inconsistent, and the Planning Authority has frequently approved projects that clash with our island’s distinct identity.

One of the greatest losses has been the decline of traditional craftsmanship. The intricate balconies and limestone facades that once defined our streets require skilled artisans, yet these skills are disappearing. Modern materials, such as concrete and glass, may be cost-effective but they often lack character.

Intricate balconies and limestone facades are disappearing. Photo: viewingmalta.com

Meanwhile, the relentless push to accommodate more tourists and residents has led to high-rise developments, particularly in areas like Sliema, St Julian’s and Gżira. These projects prioritise function over form, catering to short-term rental markets rather than the long-term needs of the community.

Public consultation is often inadequate, with large-scale projects approved despite strong local opposition. While public outcry has occasionally led to minor modifications, it rarely prevents inappropriate developments altogether.

Additionally, the increasing shift toward global architectural trends is stripping Malta of its unique visual identity ‒ many new buildings could exist anywhere in the world, with little to no reflection of our island’s rich heritage.

However, there is still hope. Some architects and activists are championing more thoughtful, sustainable and aesthetically sensitive designs. Successful restorations of traditional buildings have demonstrated that development and heritage preservation can go hand in hand. But meaningful change will require decisive action, including:

Stronger enforcement of planning regulations to protect our historic streetscapes;

Restrictions on high-rise developments in historically significant areas;

Greater public involvement in decision-making processes;

Incentives for restoration projects, such as tax breaks or grants;

Investment in traditional craftsmanship, ensuring that future generations can continue to build in a way that respects Malta’s identity;

A shift in tourism and investment priorities towards preserving Malta’s authenticity rather than erasing it.

Ultimately, the power to protect Malta’s architectural heritage lies with all of us: government authorities, developers, architects and the public.

The question remains: Will we act in time to save what makes our island unique?

Peter Dingli – San Diego, California