Unutilised property

During the Saturday morning Radju Malta programme Jew Vi jew Va, the secretary general of the new political party Momentum was asked about the big number of empty third and more properties that are being kept closed and unutilised.

When asked about what can be done to have these properties back into full and continuous use, the respondent rightly answered (inter alia) that there should be a tax on such capricious behaviour. This solution to so many such problems has been strongly advocated by the undersigned in letters to Times of Malta for many years. It only needs untainted, and honest, political will to see the various problematic areas it will affect and help to solve.

Here are some of them.

Property taxes, well thought out and introduced, will obviously provide revenue for the government. They will bring back into effective economic use and benefit national assets (edifices into which money, time, effort, etc. would have been put). In simple terms, stopping the ongoing wasting of such national assets.

Make a valid contribution towards returning real home affordability, and marketability, to so many people in this country.

There are certainly several other benefits to the Maltese people and nation.

No government should allow

itself to be afraid, or pretend to be confused, by any situation regarding the actual ownership of such empty and unutilised properties.

Even before completion of the planned full, right and proper, ‘cataste’ (national property ownership register), the government still has the power to see such national assets do not continue to be wasted, and many current ongoing problems can hopefully start to be solved.

Of course, one fully realises the amount of political guts and goodwill that need to be in place for such solutions which will, undoubtedly, be much frowned upon by several vested interests in this country. But, then, is that not always the story in Malta?

One last truth: property taxes have existed, in various forms, in most countries of the civilised world for many, many long

years. The EU may even choose to insist that they be introduced in Malta when the annual national budget proposals are put up to it for its scrutiny.

Tardare si ma scappare no.

John Consiglio – Birkirkara

Best choice for oneself

A pro-choice protest. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Allow me to respond to the letter ‘Silenced voices’ (February 28) by Paul Chetcuti SJ.

One might argue that the conversation about abortion needs to be framed with a deep understanding of autonomy and the rights of women. The claim that “many voices have been silenced” by strict abortion laws is a poignant reminder of the women who are forced into silence, not by choice, but by legislation that limits their ability to make decisions about their own bodies.

In a society where bodily autonomy is a fundamental right, denying women the ability to choose abortion silences their voices and imposes a narrative that disregards their personal circumstances, health, and well-being.

The real conversation should centre on ensuring that all individuals have the freedom to make the best choices for themselves, without shame or restriction.

Peter Dingli– San Diego, California