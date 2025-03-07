Why care about UFOs?

“What do you have to say about the principal philosophers of this academy who are filled with the stubbornness of an asp and do not want to look at either the planets, the moon or the telescope, even though I have freely and deliberately offered them the opportunity a thousand times?”

Galileo Galilei wrote these words to Johannes Kepler in August 1610, complaining that some of the philosophers who opposed his discoveries had refused even to look through a telescope.

Do UFOs truly exist? Photo: Shutterstock.com

These last 400 years have shown that nothing has changed.

On February 20, 2025, I gave a brief speech in parliament during a conference organised by Nationalist MP Ivan Bartolo, aimed at shedding light on the various forms of inequality that pervade society.

I chose to speak about UFOs ‒ or UAPs, as they are now officially termed (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena) ‒ and how their very existence highlights one of the greatest inequalities of all: the inequality of knowledge. Most people remain painfully unaware of the reality they inhabit, not necessarily through any fault of their own but because access to certain knowledge is deliberately restricted.

Whenever I bring up this subject, I am inevitably met with variations of the same question: Who cares? Why does this matter? Is this not just a waste of time?

So, I want to answer that question directly and explain why the pursuit of this subject is not only worthwhile but essential.

Let us assume, for the sake of argument, that UFOs exist and are real. A contentious claim, to be sure, but bear with me.

This subject lays bare the invisible hand that controls society. It is ridiculed and dismissed not because it lacks merit but because it threatens the existing geopolitical order. If enough people took this issue seriously, it could fracture society’s carefully maintained illusions and force a re-evaluation of reality itself.

In The Truman Show, the antagonist Christof, who orchestrates the protagonist’s artificial life, states: “We accept the reality of the world with which we are presented.”

People accept today’s reality ‒ with its wars, corruption, colonialism, terrorism and fear – because they are unaware that alternatives exist. They are taught from birth to love their cage, mistaking it for freedom. There is no social contract in the sense of a fair agreement between equals; there is only a social prison designed to keep power in the hands of the few.

The importance of the UFO subject is not just about the technology being withheld from humanity, though that is significant.

We all understand that knowledge is power. But what most fail to see is that the easiest way to maintain power is not through war or oppression – it is by controlling the very limits of what people believe is possible.

This topic does not just expand the realm of possibility – it shatters it. It reopens the doors of human imagination, allowing people to dream again, to question and to seek something beyond the imposed narratives of our time.

If anti-gravity, zero-point energy, remote viewing, or any phenomenon outside conventional physics were acknowledged as real, the consequences would be seismic. The energy industry would collapse. The military would lose its monopoly on advanced propulsion. Governments would no longer be able to justify their outdated structures of control.

This is not just about whether the US has flying saucer technology tucked away in some secret black project. It is about something far more fundamental ‒ how reality itself is perceived by the masses. The battle is not just for knowledge – it is for the very boundaries of human consciousness.

And that is why this subject matters.

Andrew Izzo Clark – Valletta