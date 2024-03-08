A Nobel prize for hypocrisy?

This prize does not exist, yet. If it did the US would win it.

On the one hand, it sends a humanitarian message by parachuting an insignificant amount of aid to the Gaza inhabitants.

On the other, it has continued to send massive supplies of bombs and ammunition to Israel.

Israel’s five-month bombing has destroyed a country and reduced thousands to famine, not counting the 30,000 dead Palestinians and 12,000 child victims.

The US truly deserves the prize.

Stephen Vassallo –Xewkija

Gaza supplies

With more than 100 dead and 760 injured when a food convoy reached Gaza from Egypt, the investigation is not going to help the now starving population of Gaza, especially children. Could the international community not follow Jordan’s example and air drop milk, flour and water, at least?

Maria Meilak – Tarxien

Alas Malta!

Alas Malta, what happened to you? When I left in the 1950s, the Maltese were religious, caring and helpful people. The law was the law and right was right and wrong was wrong.

Now, only money counts. There is no right or wrong, just friends in high places and money in brown envelopes.

Don’t agree? That is up to you.

What I see are people getting away with murder. Lo and behold, wrong date on the charge sheet, case dismissed. Illegal building, never mind, I have friends, then it gets sanctioned. No friends, no permit.

Politics has become who promises to give the most. People vote to get something for nothing. Politicians are there to get rich, get their friends jobs that pay very well and buy votes.

Have a large majority and you are a dictator now.

You hijack the media, the courts and every institution. Planning permission, only rules on money.

Justice: hijacked by the law. Blindfolded, its sword blunt and the scales weighed in favour of the guilty. Lawyers get rich, the poor are denied justice. The victim becomes the defendant. If you want anything you are entitled to, first find a person in high office, better yet a minister. Without him you get the run around, your life is made hell. It is who you know, not what you are entitled to. People have forsaken God and God has forsaken Malta. The people always get the government they deserve. How true that is. Red or blue, it is all the same. Money and power, that is all that matters these days.

Fifty years earning a living abroad. Unemployment was very high when I left. Now, Malta is rich in money terms but poor in moral terms.

Alas poor Malta I knew you well. (With apologies to Shakespeare.)

Jim Borg Cardona – Windsor