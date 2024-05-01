Salesian Brothers in Nigeria

I am a Salesian of Don Bosco currently on the missions in Nigeria.

I am based in the new Salesian House of Formation, which was opened only last September in the city of Abuja for our students of theology. By God’s grace, vocations here in Nigeria are quite numerous. One of the key challenges we face is to provide an adequate formation environment for our Brothers and to cater for the various needs that such a house demands.

I would like to express my appreciation to the many benefactors who show their continued generosity and love for the missions through the Mission Fund.

I would also like to express my heartfelt congratulations to the Mission Fund on the 40th anniversary of their foundation. It was founded in 1984 by the late Ian Azzopardi whom I personally knew when we were aspirants together at Savio College. I always admired his drive and initiative in starting such a noble foundation.

It is wonderful to see how the Mission Fund has grown over the years; as a missionary, I can vouch for the sterling work it does in raising funds in support of Maltese missionaries around the world. They are also to be commended in a special way for deciding to mark this significant anniversary by sending an extra donation to every Maltese missionary.

A missionary in Nigeria. Photo: Valeriya Anufriyeva/Shutterstock.com

The donation received from Mission Fund is being used to enable our Brothers organise different activities and games for the many children in their weekend apostolate. The fund also helps us obtain books of theology as we build up our library.

We pray daily for our benefactors; the mass intentions sent by the Mission Fund are honoured in our daily mass celebrated with our Brothers in formation.

A Gregorian mass for the repose of Azzopardi will be offered as a sign of our heartfelt appreciation.

The public may contribute be sending used stamps or donations to the Mission Fund. Donations may be sent online or by direct bank transfer on one of these following accounts: BOV: Iban no: MT70VALL22013000000016300798022; APS Iban no: MT67APSB77079005231820000820762; BNF: Iban no. MT94BNIF1450200000000087963101; and LOM: Iban no. MT65LBMA05000000000001440822115.

More information may be found on the website: www.missionfund.org.mt.

Fr Richard Ebejer, SDB – Abuja, Nigeria