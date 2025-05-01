May Day

On this first day of May, perhaps readers will be moved to action by the following song lyrics.

“On the first of May, it is moving day,

“Spring is here, so blow your job,

“Throw your job away!

“Now’s the time to trust,

“To your wanderlust,

“In the city’s dust you wait, must you wait

“Just you wait!”

Terry Bate – Għajnsielem

Saturation point

Malta has reached its saturation point. Too many tourists, and too much construction, traffic and noise prevent it from being the slow-paced and laid-back place it used to be.

On April 22, I did some errands in Valletta. It was packed with tourists.

A long queue of tourists, longer than I’ve ever seen, waited outside the entrance of the St John’s Cathedral Museum while Republic Street and Merchants Street overflowed with visitors. It’s not the way I remember Valletta and it isn’t the way tourism in Malta was meant to be.

On my way out with the taxi driver, I discovered the source of overtourism at Valletta: two cruise ships – one of them a behemoth, several storeys high – released an overwhelming number of tourists into the city.

Tourists at the Upper Barrakka Gardens look at the Grand Harbour. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Later on, while having lunch at Sliema, an English tourist told me she had visited Marsaxlokk with her English friends, expecting to find a “quiet village”. They were very disappointed. They complained that there were too many people.

On my way to lunch, I witnessed my share of “too many” and “too much”: too many concrete mixers at Gżira and too much construction on Tower Road.

The thought occurred to me: Why would anyone come here on holiday?”

John Guillaumier – St Julian’s

Misplaced language chauvinism versus practicality

Bravo public transport authorities on the introduction of new bus routes, as proclaimed on a full page back cover anouncement, with the authority’s slogan: “Reshaping our Mobility.”

I am wondering, given the large number of non-Maltese users of public transport, which genius decided to have the announcement in Maltese only?

After all, our official languages are Maltese and English. But, in practice, the global lingua franca is the latter, like it or not.

Anna Micallef – Sliema