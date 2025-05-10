Hands off Gozo

Eddy Privitera’s letter (‘Resurgence of a new Gozo party’, May 3) on the internal dynamics of the Nationalist Party and the emergence of Alex Borg as a critical voice reflects a long-standing habit: Labour supporters offering unsolicited guidance to their political opponents while overlooking their own party’s mounting troubles.

Privitera’s suggestion that a new Gozo party might arise because of internal PN disputes is intriguing.

Nationalist MP Alex Borg addressing a meeting in Gozo. Photo: Facebook

Yet, if he is truly concerned about political implosions, he need look no further than the Labour government’s €400 million debacle in the Vitals case, now officially ruled fraudulent by the courts.

This, along with a steady stream of corruption-related headlines, raises serious questions about governance and accountability that deserve at least equal attention.

Borg, a young MP with significant support in Gozo, has dared to express opinions that challenge the status quo. That does not spell division; it reflects democracy in action. We must welcome not fear political renewal. Whether within the PN or elsewhere, constructive criticism is vital for any party hoping to offer real alternatives to the public.

If Gozo ever sees the formation of a new party, it would likely stem from decades of underrepresentation and frustration, not simply internal disputes.

The future of Gozitan politics deserves serious discussion, not speculative commentary from the sidelines.

While Privitera’s political predictions are always colourful, perhaps some thoughtful reflection on his own party’s serious failings would add welcome balance to the national debate.

Emmanuel Galea – Victoria

Tough nuts to crack

This is an appreciation of all those who dare to fight to expose the real truth behind those macabre findings on cases of corruption. Magisterial inquiries have recently resulted in unbelievable expositions involving followers of the party in government.

Those pursuing the truth include the magistrates themselves who risk their livelihood and lives; the honest police officers who investigated all that was presented to them; a couple of institutions that control the nation’s coffers; and, lastly, but not least, Times of Malta’s investigative journalists, who, too, like the magistrates, risk their lives.

Here one has to mention the assassinated investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who actually set the ball rolling with effective good results.

It is not an easy job to crack the masterminds.

Thank you all.

Anthony Saliba – St Paul’s Bay