What the PN needs

The opposition is sometimes referred to as a ‘government-in-waiting’.

To what extent is the Nationalist Party today organised as a unit and sufficiently recognised that it has had experience in office and is prepared to form a government in case the incumbent Labour administration starts losing the people’s trust? How many positive policies of its own does it have or is it merely opposing destructively to ruin the game for the sake of power?

The PN must totally accept that it should not be overcautious and that preparing for government is about far more than having undisclosed plans and meeting with people. It also needs to show what kind of government it will be and why. But as well as the why, it needs to show how it will provide government. So, when I refer to a government-in-waiting, I see the challenge and the journey for the PN during the remaining three years until election day.

Being a government-in-waiting is not just a factual observation because the PN might be doing well in the opinion polls. Up until now, few treated the PN as if it were ready to take office.

A government-in-waiting should always examine and question whether it is ready to take power. Failing to do so means they do not examine and stress-test policies, processes and personnel with that hard-forensic look to see if they are truly ready for what lies ahead.

Being a government-in-waiting is about more than rising in the polls and getting votes and it is not just about having political courage and confidence. Thomas Edison famously described genius as being one per cent inspiration and 99 per cent perspiration and he added that a genius was just a “talented person who had done his homework”. The same could be said about being a serious political party and being ready to govern.

The opposition has the responsibility to pay attention to the continuous development of its policies and keep these in view before parliament and the people.

The major challenge for the opposition is its need to be seen as credible in this role. In order to do that, it must be responsible, respected and united as a political party and it must create policies that are relevant to the day-to-day lives of people.

MARK SAID – Msida

Is ‘walking the talk’ possible?

Wise words that it is now time to “walk the talk”. Can I ask all prospective local council candidates to follow the advice below while canvassing?

These simple rules will help them understand some of the problems around them, with a view to micromobility and accessibility issues. As the vast majority of candidates will not have any experience of motorcycles, bicycles, scooters and the like, this an empathic approach to simply “walking the talk” in someone else’s shoes.

1. Be keenly aware of how those using shopping trolleys, pushchairs and wheelchairs, as well as the elderly, can access pavements. Only cross roads or join footpaths using accessible ramps. Using a shopping trolley for your pamphlets may be a useful simulation.

2. To understand how few alternative mobility facilities there are in their locality. Only park in streets that have at least one motorcycle parking bay or one official bicycle rack.

3. Even when walking, strictly adhere to the one-way system. This will help candidates understand how difficult, even in recent months, our localities have become to navigate on a bicycle or on a foot scooter.

4. Only use Google Maps “bike route” option or the University of Malta’s excellent “Green travel plan” totems and maps to navigate around villages. Strictly adhering to rule 3.

Hopefully, this will give candidates the tools to understand how our localities fail to “walk the talk” and identify local barriers to alternative forms of transport.

JIM WIGHTMAN – St Julian’s