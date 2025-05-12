Why challenge a beneficial scheme?

Eddy Privitera of Naxxar writes:

The news that the European Court of Justice had ignored the decision made by the EU’s advocate general, who, last October, had decided that the European Commission had no legal case against Malta since citizenship was still the sole competence of each member state, came as a surprise and a shock to all Maltese and Gozitan people who benefitted so much from the €1,400 million the ‘citizenship for investment’ scheme brought to Malta’s coffers.

The only exceptions were the Nationalist Party’s extreme faction – Simon Busuttil, David Casa, Karol Aquilina, Robert Aquilina and Jason Azzopardi. But it also included Roberta Metsola, Repubblika and Occupy Justice. More than the decision itself, what must have shocked all the Maltese and Gozitan people who love our country was the delight expressed by this faction.

It has been known that 151 organisations have received millions of euros between them from this scheme. These included Puttinu Cares, the Hospice Malta, the Richmond Foundation, the Malta Community Chest Fund, Friends of the Earth, Heritage Malta, the Claris Foundation, Inspire, Id-Dar tal-Providenza, the Lifecycle Foundation, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Caritas, the Viking Sailing Club, the Marigold Foundation, the Ursuline Sisters, YMCA, the Down Syndrome Association, the Association for Abandoned Animals, ALS, Birdlife, Dar Merħba Bik, Dar Sagra Familja, Friends of the Earth, Red Cross, the Millennium Chapel etc.

A sum of €70 million from the millions generated by the citizenship by investment scheme is being used to finance about 600 social housing apartments in more than 20 localities. Another €14 million went for 50 clinics and eight health centres.

Sport Malta received €5 million to prepare Maltese athletes for the European Small Nations Games held in Malta

in 2023 and which were won by Malta. Car and motorcycle enthusiasts are seeing their dream of having an international standard track come to fruition thanks to €13 million allocated for this project through this same scheme.

Band clubs about to be evicted from their premises were saved through millions coming from this scheme too.

During the COVID pandemic, the government used hundreds of millions of euros to help countless employees and businesses and so keep the economy going, again, the money generated by the IIP scheme.

All these projects and benefits would not have been possible if Metsola, Busuttil, Casa, the Aquilinas, Azzopardi, Bernard Grech, Repubblika and Occupy Justice had their way in 2015 and since. They are now hoping that, after the ECJ decision, all these benefits will stop.

The prime minister has made it clear that the government “will not throw in the towel”. Which means the government will find a way to overcome the problem. And, while conforming with the ECJ decision, the scheme will be adjusted in order to keep generating wealth and benefits for the Maltese people.