Worrying ‘conformity’

Marica Muscat of Naxxar writes:

I would like to bring to light a worrisome issue that has arisen at the Golden Care home, where our mother has resided for the past two years.

Previously, we had provided our mother a small bedside table where she could keep some essentials, including drinks and snacks, by her armchair. This was primarily to make her feel as comfortable as possible and also because the nursing home did not provide furniture of a similar nature when requested. However, three months ago, the management told us to take it back because it did not “conform” to their standards.

An elderly patient in a care home. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Similarly, we also got her a small stool to be placed inside the bathroom where she could place her toiletries, as there is no shelf inside the bathroom. We were asked to remove this as well.

This attitude by the care home is abhorrent and sends the worrying message that “conformity” is more important than ensuring the safety and comfort of a 91-year-old woman. Is it reasonable to expect a 91-year-old to have to pick up toiletries off the floor or have nowhere to rest her cup of hot tea when she is in bed?

In its manifesto for elderly care, the government pledged to ensure that residents are actively involved in the creation of their care plan. Thanks to these small items of furniture, our mother was still able to be self-sufficient in these little tasks but, now, this is no longer possible. It is difficult for her to walk from her armchair to the table provided and, thus, forces her to rely even more on the care staff when there were still things she was able to do for herself.

Is this the standard of patient involvement that the government finds acceptable?

We otherwise have no issues with the nursing staff, who take care of her well.

Papal persuasion

Stephen Vassallo of Xewkija writes:

Maybe, now an American pope can persuade an American president to stop aiding an ongoing genocide in Gaza.