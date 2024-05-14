Floriana Lines builder

I refer to the feature entitled ‘Floriana turns 300 today’ (May 9), in which the writer stated that “Between 1680 and 1690, Grand Master Gregorio Carafa engaged Vincenzo Firenzuola to build the Floriana Lines on the idea and main designs of Floriani who, in the meantime, had died in 1638”.

Floriana is named after military engineer Pietro Paolo Floriani, who produced the first designs for the city’s fortifications. Photo: Shutterstock.com

I sincerely congratulate Floriana and its citizens on this 300th birthday.

Firenzuola was born on September 11, 1578 and passed away on February 16, 1667. In view of these well-known dates, can the writer of the article explain unequivocally how Grand Master Carafa could possibly commission him to build the Floriana Lines at least 23 years after his demise?

I expect a straightforward answer with bated breath.

JOSEPH GRIMA – Qormi

Gozo looking great

I have owned my house in Gozo for more than 50 years.

In all those years, I have never seen the island looking as great as it does at the moment, with all the roadside verges and traffic islands covered with greenery and flower beds, tended constantly by council workers.

The minister for Gozo and his ministry are to be applauded for this great work.

TERRY BATE – Għajnsielem

Travel ban

The commissioner of police, as the chief immigration officer has the power to order the immigration police stationed at all ports to order an impediment of departure (IOD) on all persons facing serious criminal charges.

I wonder whether he has taken such action against those persons that are about to receive a summons of such magnitude that merits an IOD.

I am referring to the fraudulent sale of our three hospitals. Such persons can only leave these islands with the permission of the respective magistrates dealing with their case once there is an IOD in force.

ANTHONY SALIBA – St Paul’s Bay