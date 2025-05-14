Reality not ideology

Peter Dingli from San Diego, California writes:

Klaus Vella Bardon’s response to my letter (‘Spurious “reproductive healthcare”’, April 25), unfortunately, proves my original point: rather than engaging with facts or offering a reasoned counterargument, he resorts to dogma, inflammatory rhetoric and personal moral beliefs presented as universal truth.

Yes, I am aware that abortion is currently illegal in Malta. That is precisely why it is crucial to discuss it critically and truthfully, especially when people’s lives and health are at stake. Declaring abortion “evil” is not a medical argument; it is a moral judgement rooted in personal belief. The job of a public health system is not to enforce religious doctrine but to protect the well-being, rights and autonomy of its citizen, women included.

Misoprostol is recognised as essential healthcare by the WHO. Photo: Tamer A Soliman/Shutterstock.com

Dismissing the term “reproductive healthcare” as “nonsense” betrays a dangerous ignorance of global medical consensus. Abortion, including medical abortion using Mifepristone and Misoprostol, is recognised as essential healthcare by the World Health Organisation. Vella Bardon may wish to deny this, but it remains a fact.

Maternal mortality is reduced when safe abortion is accessible. This is supported by data from countries around the world. To claim otherwise without offering evidence is not only misleading but irresponsible.

The notion that using scientific terms and citing international medical authorities amounts to peddling death is a crude and intellectually lazy tactic meant to shut down discussion.

If Vella Bardon truly believes in defending life, he should also be concerned with the lives of women, especially those forced to seek unsafe, underground procedures because of outdated laws and moral grandstanding.

This issue deserves more than slogans and outrage. It requires honesty, science and respect for those who are most affected.

Malta deserves a conversation grounded in reality, not ideology.

Euthanasia is not the answer

Phyllis Sammut Smith of Gżira writes:

The Collins English Gem Dictionary describes euthanasia thus: gentle, painless death; putting to death in this way.

In my opinion, a person suffering from a terminal illness should receive palliative care from a dedicated medical team. Also, the constant loving presence of family members and caring friends helps the patient to die in a dignified and peaceful manner much more than by assisted voluntary euthanasia.