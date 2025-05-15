Social housing reflects our society’s values

Roderick Galdes, Minister for Social and Affordable Accommodation, writes:

More than simply bricks and mortar, social housing reflects our society’s values, a reflection of our social consciousness, and a dedication to dignity for everyone. Launch­ed recently by the Housing Authority, Beyond Walls: A Social Housing Story provides an unmatched view of the development of social housing in Malta. It reflects our path from the destruction of World War II to the progressive and inclusive policies we are carrying out now.

The book 'Beyond Walls' celebrates 80 years of social housing. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A thorough work that combines historical study, academic knowledge and artistic expression to narrate how Malta has met the need for quality and affordable housing, this publication is the first of its type. It reminds us that, indeed, social housing tells the narrative of our people. The housing issue called for quick and far-reaching remedies after the war. It was in that time of national suffering that the roots of Malta’s social housing system were sown – a system based on the conviction that dignified housing is a priority.

We are still honouring that conviction to this date. With almost 8,000 social housing units spread around the nation, we are not only preserving a system; we are actively changing it to fit fresh obstacles. We assigned 514 new housing units last year alone; development is now ongoing on the biggest social housing project ever done in Malta, at Ħal Farruġ.

But figures only reveal part of the narrative. Its human emphasis really shapes our policy. Our housing plan is no longer a one-size-fits-all approach. We are progressing to a more complete model that recognises the many requirements inside our communities. Projects such as Dar Bla Ħitan, Dar Tereża, Dar il-Kantuniera, and Dar Qawsalla demonstrate how we are cooperating with NGOs to develop customised solutions – from supported living to inclusive housing for individuals.

Especially for the elderly and persons with disabilities, our regeneration initiatives in older housing areas and the installation of lift systems are enhancing the quality of life even more. Though they may appear little, for the beneficiaries they are life-changing.

Our government’s socioeconomic vision on the social housing is a priority. This is guided by the idea of equality and supported by constant investment. We are not merely offering housing; we are rebuilding dignity, promoting inclusion, and reinforcing the fabric of our society.

The knowledge gathered in the Beyond Walls publication will be both a reminder of how far we have gone and also the basis on which we will continue to build a sustainable vision for the sector, and work towards the objectives of the Vision 2050.

Promoting our heritage

John Consiglio from Birkirkara writes:

Well done to Radju Malta, TVM and other programme creators for the recently clearly visible increase in short and even longer features about Maltese history, culture, the arts, our monuments and our great forefathers who did so much for us.

The stations are certainly more welcoming because of this. The next step is to increase this type of programming even more such as to push into an obvious minority grouping all that goes by way of ‘pop music’.