Frustrated, angry and disillusioned

Noel Muscat, mayor of Swieqi, writes:

Congratulations on the editorial ‘That summer sinking feeling’ (May 10), which is spot on.

At one point, it states: “Social media video clips of rats roaming among garbage bags left on the streets for long hours before they are collected are a disgrace that the public health authorities and the local councils must not tolerate.”

As the mayor of Swieqi, I can assure everyone that we do not tolerate things that go wrong.

However, we do not have the authority to take corrective action and, even though we continually draw the attention of the authorities, organise meetings, discuss and suggest solutions, nothing ever happens. Due to this inaction these problems are now turning into a crisis.

In Swieqi, short let apartments are mushrooming and many, many more are being built.

Since February 2016, we have been drawing the attention of the authorities about the difficulties and challenges these short lets are causing in the locality vis-à-vis garbage problems, night disturbances and vandalism.

We offered solutions but no concrete measures have been taken to effectively tackle the problems.

Because of the rate at which short let apartments are being constructed in the locality, it risks becoming an extension of Paceville.

Last year we asked the Planning Authority to conduct a carrying capacity exercise on three occasions. We never even received an acknowledgment.

The central government is fully aware of the challenges being faced. We regularly discuss these problems with ministers, the Malta Tourism Authority, the Environment and Resources Authority, the Local Enforcement System Agency (LESA) and the police but no concrete action is ever taken.

This inaction and lack of direction makes us very frustrated, angry and disillusioned.

Residents are up in arms.

Things simply cannot go on like this anymore.