Remembering Nakba: a continuous tragedy of atrocities in Palestine

As we commemorate 76 years since Nakba, the catastrophic displacement of Palestinians in 1948, it is imperative to shed light on the ongoing atrocities and horrors inflicted upon the Palestinian people in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

People walk past a mound of trash and destroyed buildings in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. Photo: AFP

The Nakba was not a singular event in history books; rather, it represents a continuous cycle of suffering and injustice perpetuated by Israeli occupation and aggression.

In Gaza, Palestinians endure relentless bombardment, siege and economic deprivation, resulting in unimaginable human suffering and loss of life. The blockade imposed by Israel has turned Gaza into an open-air prison, depriving residents of necessities and denying them their fundamental rights.

In the West Bank, Palestinian communities face daily arrests, violence and harassment from Israeli settlers, protected by the Israeli military. The expansion of illegal settlements continues to displace Palestinian families from their homes, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis and undermining prospects for peace.

In East Jerusalem, Palestinian residents confront discriminatory policies aimed at erasing their presence and identity. Forced evictions, home demolitions and the revocation of residency rights are tactics employed to change the demographic landscape of the city and expand Israeli control.

The Nakba is not confined to the past; it is a lived reality for Palestinians enduring displacement, dispossession and systemic oppression.

We urge the international community to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people and demand an end to Israeli apartheid and occupation.

It is time to recognise the Nakba as an ongoing tragedy and work towards a just and lasting solution that upholds the rights and dignity of all Palestinians.

It’s time for the international community to recognise the Palestinian State as a full member.

Fadi Hanania, Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Malta – Swieqi