Era of solidarity

Peter Cassar Torreggiani of Balzan writes:

This is lifted from the original text of the 10th anniversary declaration of the European Movement in Malta, 50 years ago, campaigning for Malta to join in building up the unity of Europe:

“3. Because through our membership of a strongly united Europe in Community we can also reaffirm Malta’s additional commitment to work for freedom, peace and justice by ‘using the experience of the EEC to further the evolution of the United Nations towards a growing worldwide unity and a better balanced development of the world’s diverse regions’; (quoted from the European Movement’s Congress Resolution – London, 1973).”

Pope John Paul II is applauded as he enters the United Nations General Assembly prior to his speech before the UN in 1995. Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP

This is the 21st-century task par excellence for the international community for the third millennium to become the era of solidarity, in spite of all the wars and threats of wars.

St John Paul II saw it all very clearly in his masterly 1995 speech at the UN 50th anniversary of the Declaration of Universal Human Rights in proposing the sublime idea of a new balancing declaration on the Inalienable Universal Right of Nations.

Let’s go down this line united as one people in our own island, our own sovereign peace laboratory, as the late pope Francis saw us.

It’s a fitting task for Christian children, catechised by St George Preca in his MUSEUM, who are now adults in public. It’s the concrete hope we can share with the new pope, Leo XIV too.

Our own Malta laboratory-micro dimensions can discover in a renewal of faith how to become a crucible of fiduciary luminosity: the whole world needs to mature the world economic fiduciary culture in a rising global horizon. The test case is at hand in our Mediterranean littoral, as the recent boat incident in nearby waters makes clear.

Europe needs Malta for this financial service luminosity to reach beyond the Mediterranean towards the global civilisation of love found in Catholic social teaching. This is the light of faith at hand, developed by a remarkable succession of popes since Leo XIII.

The only question is whether, as Europeans, we can find an easy way to rise to the occasion from our remembering Europe Day.