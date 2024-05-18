Discrimination

Joseph Muscat has been granted the privilege of perusing the parts of the Vitals/ Steward inquiry in which he is mentioned.

Shouldn’t the other persons mentioned be granted the same privilege? Do their lawyers consider them inferior beings?

The inquiry should be published and perused as a whole not just piecemeal.

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar

Views on election campaign

In my view, up to the time of writing this letter, the following three topics have struck me most during the present electoral campaign:

Roberta Metsola on the campaign trail.

1: The perfect timing of Magistrate Gabriella Vella to release her Vitals inquiry which, from taking months, according to law, was extended to over four and a half years.

It was timed to close and sent to the attorney general on the first day when the Electoral Commission fired its starting pistol for the opening of the June elections.

This incredulous timing has not just cast a shadow of doubt, but a very dark cloud on the magistrate’s conclusions.

2: PN candidate and sitting MEP David Casa’s hysterical rant during an PN event, when he promised his PN faithful that he was going to embark “on a holy war” against Labourites. He added he would be using methods that he hasn’t used up to now. This threatening language, and the way he delivered his frightening message, is reminiscent of the language used by terrorist organisations.

3: One of the most disappointing features of this electoral campaign is the total absence – up to the time of writing – of the PN’s supposedly ‘star’ candidate and European Parliament president Roberta Metsola, from any debate with rival candidates, especially Labour ones. This must be causing consternation among many PN voters who were looking forward to seeing their hopefully future party leader cross swords with Labour’s very talented candidates.

My opinion is that Metsola knows about her debating limitations and does not want to expose them.

I sincerely hope I am wrong in my assumption and Metsola changes her decision and accepts to debate and not just accepts interviews or ready prepared speeches.

EDDY PRIVITERA – Naxxar

‘Mr Marshall’

I am researching information about a Mr Marshall, who, as far as I am aware, was working for the BBC and resided in Gozo in either Qala or Xagħra some time in the late 1960s.

I would be very grateful for any information regarding the gentleman concerned and, possibly, indications of the address of the premises that he occupied.

Would much appreciate any info on englandrichard37@gmail.com.

Richard England – St Julian’s