The duty to vote

The front-page article ‘PL leads by 28,000 votes as gap narrows’ (April 21) is cause for concern when it revealed that “almost a third of [the] electorate [is] predicted not to vote”.

Reassuringly, this may “dip to 19%” for the general elections in 2027.

Either way these are staggering figures reflecting a number of sentiments that have plagued the electorate for some time.

In a number of countries voting is compulsory. Though one can have some reservations about such measures, one can also argue that in democratic systems, the vote is not only seen as a right but also as a responsibility, if not, indeed, a duty.

A low turnout is likely to yield a misrepresentation of the views of the registered electorate with the end result being that of distorting the effectiveness of a democratic electoral system. As European and local council elections are looming, it may not be a bad idea for every registered voter to reflect on the importance of expressing one’s opinion through the electoral process.

By the same token, candidates standing for elections have a duty to stand to account to the electorate on the various issues that are relevant today and in the foreseeable future.

The excuse of not being impressed with the choices available to the voter is a feeble one. We live in an imperfect world, so no political party will ever tick all the boxes. Be that as it may and for want of a better phrase, it’s a matter of choosing the lesser of the two or more evils. Perhaps on a more positive note, it can be a case of choosing the better of the options presented to you.

Whichever way you see it, if you are still thinking of not voting and, thereby, distorting the effectiveness of a democratic system we are privileged to be part of, think again.

HENRI GRECH – Mosta

Taking the president’s cue

President Myriam Spiteri Debono. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Revisiting President Myriam Spiteri Debono’s first speech on taking office, the message that was substantially imparted to us should be very clear.

It was something to this effect: we are one nation and one people. Our fate as a nation and our future as a people rest not upon one citizen but upon all citizens. Our destiny in the midst of change will rest on the unchanged character of our people and on their faith.

The president’s inspiring and moving speech was overflowing with emotional, genuine power. It should move us and make each and every one of us remember that our country can be a place where each man and woman can be proud to be himself or herself, stretching their talents, rejoicing in their work and being important in the lives of their neighbours and their nation.

We must reject any among us who seek to reopen old wounds and rekindle old hatreds. They stand in the way of a seeking nation. Now is the time to join reason with faith and action with experience to transform our unity of interest into a unity of purpose.

The hour, the day and the time are here to achieve progress without strife, to achieve change without hatred, not without differences of opinion but without the deep and abiding divisions that have scarred the nation for generations.

Our new president’s vision should remind us that this is a great nation and that we are good people. Over the years, through storms and strife, in peace and war, we have come so far. But we still have far to go.

We must press forward with speed and urgency, for we have much to do, much to repair, much to restore, much to heal, much to build and much to gain.

The president is directing us to look ahead in our uniquely Maltese way, restless, bold and optimistic, and set our sights on the nation we know we can and must be.

MARK SAID – Msida