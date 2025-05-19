Pope Leo – a special gift to the world

Josephine Vella of Birkirkara writes:

As soon as Pope Leo XIV appeared on the Vatican balcony one could feel his tenderness, his joy, his love. This will mark the mission entrusted to him by the Church inspired by the Holy Spirit who will enlighten him throughout this journey.

Undoubtedly, Our Lady will continue to surround him by her motherly love to bring about peace and reconciliation in the world. Some realities seem to have been divinely interwoven in his life such as his devotion to Our Mother of the Good Counsel, whose ancient shrine has been run by the Augustinians since 1200, and the strong bond he has with the Augustinians in Malta.

Most of all, however, is his exemplary Augustinian life embracing peace, justice, determination, unity and truth. He reminded journalists to imitate Jesus Christ, the great narrator while asking for the release of detained journalists, thus acknowledging the precious gift of free speech and the press.

Journalists flock around Pope Leo at a special audience. Photo: AFP

We are being guided by a truly authentic follower of St Augustine who advises us to strive to make good decisions and act with integrity as this will have a positive effect on the world around us. In St Augustine’s words: “If we live good lives, the times are also good. As we are, such are the times.”

This wise and humble pope – being the good shepherd par excellence – will nourish the Church with unity as the mystical body of Christ.

His strength comes primarily from the Holy Eucharist, having found Jesus rather early in life as opposed to St Augustine who focused on other things before finding him!

“Too late have I loved you O Beauty so ancient, O Beauty so new. Too late have I loved you. You were within me but I was outside myself and there I sought you. In my weakness I ran after the beauty of the things you have made.”

We are already richer having Pope Leo leading us only for a few days. He has all it takes to convince more people that, as long as we “love God we can do whatever we please”. This includes, for instance, playing tennis with Jannick Sinner!

Created to live life to the full and never forgetting the source of our fulfilment, we can truly believe that: “You have made us for yourself O Lord and our hearts are restless until they rest in You.”

Thank you God for Pope Leo XIV – an extremely special gift to the world.