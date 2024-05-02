The right to vote

The right to vote is one of the most fundamental rights of European citizens. It is not only about taking part in the political process but about being included in society and having our voice heard.

However, several groups of people are denied this right to vote since European and national elections are not accessible to them. “Be it for the electoral campaigns providing information, which is complicated and hard to understand, or for lack of accessibility measures, the general set-up of elections often excludes some citizens who, therefore, cannot exercise their right to vote and take part in elections. This includes people with intellectual, sensory and physical disabilities, as well as the elderly and other groups at risk of non-participation due to language or other barriers, such as EU citizens living in another EU member state” (Inclusion Europe).

Some people with disability are unable to vote in secrecy in Malta. PHOTO: DOI

The elections for the Maltese members of the European Parliament are round the corner and, once again, some persons with disabilities will not be able to exercise their right to vote. Some will go to vote but will not be able to do so in secrecy like all the rest.

This same situation persists in our general elections.

This is unacceptable. We have a situation where some persons with disabilities in Malta are ‘politely’ being refused the right to choose the person/s who they trust will work on their issues to make their lives better.

Article 3 of Protocol No. 1 of the European Convention of Human Rights states: “Everyone has the right to elect the government of his/her country by secret vote. Without this right, there can be no free and fair elections.”

The Malta Federation of Organisations Persons with Disability urges parliament to put the right to vote for all citizens on its agenda and for both parties to take the same stand on this right ‒ to leave no one behind.

MARTHESE MUGLIETTE – president, Malta Federation of Organisations Persons with Disability, Santa Venera

Unity of the creator

The letter, ‘Conflicting arguments’ by C. Colombo and J. Williams (March 15) aroused in me thoughts about God.

God’s existence needs no elaborate thinking. Just open your eyes and consciously or unconsciously feel the “something behind all this”. If some feel there is nothing causing this beautiful universe, well, I can only be sorry for them.

What needs more thought (and, certainly, more than I can write about in a short letter) is the next question: What is this “something”?

The intelligent design, the purpose, the fine-tuning of basic forces that make a planet like ours and all life in it possible, all point to an all-powerful, good and infinitely intelligent being, the ultimate cause of all natural causes. The unity that overcomes all chaos and multiplicity in the universe indicates the unity of the creator.

Atheists say: “There is always a natural cause that explains natural phenomena. If we do not see one, we only have to wait till we discover it.” There is a lot of truth in that. But the whole set of causes, so wonderfully organised, point to their ultimate cause; a bit like a fully automatic driverless car points to its makers.

God exists, s/he relates and s/he communicates faith. This faith confirms, ratifies and goes much beyond reason in people who are quite aware of what’s going on within them.

Reason in no way completely proves the Christian God. But it does prove all atheism unreasonable.

Fr ALBERT SAID – Naxxar