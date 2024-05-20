Walking on a tightrope

The attorney general has finally come to her senses. She has given the go-ahead for the police to prosecute a large number of people in connection with the recently-concluded criminal magisterial inquiry into the ‘sale’ of three of our public hospitals.

It is to her credit that she decided so and that the conclusions of the inquiry must have been so crystal clear that none of those suspected criminals deserved to be honoured by a police interrogation – straight from the frying pan into the fire. No in-betweens. As things stand, it appears that the AG is so convinced that convictions are guaranteed that she let her horses run away from her. Yet, she did her duty. There were no declarations of nolle prosequi this time round.

For justice to be delivered, we have to follow the criminal cases about to take place, with the first one slotted for May 28.

I feel it is premature to condemn the AG and the police commissioner for not instigating any interrogations of the alleged criminals. Tables will turn should there be judgments declaring the accused not guilty as charged for lack of evidence.

Unfortunately, we are in the dark as to what evidence there is to ensure the conviction of all those concerned.

We must wait and see.

ANTHONY SALIBA – St Paul’s Bay

Creating a zone for the over 55s

The White Rocks complex. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A lot of property projects such as blocks of flats and hotels are constantly sprouting. Meanwhile, the baby boomers are now all reaching retirement years and want to simplify their homes and make them more user-friendly, with no stairs and pleasant surroundings to spend their twilight years appropriately.

How is it that no architects or contractors have come up with creating quiet zones for just the over 55s with tranquil and green surroundings? This complex could include leisurely opportunities to keep the community’s artistic talents catered for – such as art, sports and gym facilities, walking pathways for exercise, library or reading areas, a meeting hall, as well as small shops for everyday conveniences. An odd coffee shop and a simple restaurant would also keep the community sustained comfortably.

Such a project should be ideally somewhere in the countryside or close to the sea, surrounded by nature and away from congested areas. Property costs are getting higher and higher and such simple bungalows at an affordable price would certainly be welcomed.

Areas like the abandoned White Rocks and the Ħal Ferħ complex, in Għajn Tuffieħa could be turned into such zones instead of being wasted land. A good example of landscaping is that of the Danish Village, in Mellieħa. Catering only to the tourist comforts and forgetting the locals’ well-being is certainly flawed planning... as this is, after all, our home.

Mary Attard – St Paul’s Bay