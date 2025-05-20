One of Labour’s frame-ups

Emily Barbaro-Sant of Mosta writes:

Times of Malta (May 6) published a front-page picture from 10 years ago featuring former Nationalist MP Giovanna Debono followed by her husband, Anthony and his defence lawyer.

If my memory does not fail me, her husband had been accused of misappropriating public funds by a whistleblower. Knowing only too well she had nothing to answer for and that her husband was also innocent, she decided to resign to leave the way clear for the Nationalist Party to defend her.

Former Gozo minister Giovanna Debono and her husband Anthony outside the law courts in Gozo. File photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Needless to say, she was distraught, as was her family, who knew only too well they were innocent. Her supporters, who ran into thousands, also believed in their innocence but were worried because, behind the issue, there was partisan politics.

They were convinced that the Labour were acting on purpose, trying to tarnish her reputation. However, she remained steadfast and, after years of numerous court sittings, her husband walked out of court clear of all accusations. The court ruled it was all a frame-up involving her and her family.

Her political enemies were successful in one thing. After winning the court case against the whistleblower who, incidentally, was assisted by Robert Abela, today’s prime minister, she decided to stay away from politics.

Still, all those who knew Debono, even her political adversaries, knew too well that she, Giovanna, nor her husband were ever involved in misappropriation of public funds and that it was all a political frame-up with the sole aim to destroy her political involvement and reputation.

This is Labour.

The people’s voice

Anthony Saliba of St Paul’s Bay writes:

Voters have their own way of speaking out their desire for choosing the ones to represent them in our national and local elections. Yet their voices cannot be heard because they transmit their wishes on paper, in black on white.

The result is expected to be respected both by the winner and loser.

But not so in the case of the ongoing Għargħur local council debacle. The Labour Party had the cheek to accept a former Nationalist councillor, who went independent, into their folds. She managed to upset the apple cart once the PL accepted her.

This manoeuvre was not fair on those who did not vote for her. Nor was it fair upon the PN mayor who was voted out by a 3-2 majority. So what about the people’s voice? I expect the vox populi maxim to be respected.

This appears to be a dirty trick. Shame on those who disregarded the people’s voice. These tactics scrape the barrel’s bottom.