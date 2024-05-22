Lack of customer care by the police

Sometimes, I ponder the playbook being used by our local police force. My encounters with them have been less than satisfactory, to say the least.

Several years ago, I reported anonymous calls to my residence, only to hear back from them after a staggering two-year delay. Yes, you read that correctly.

Assistance from the police has not been forthcoming for over two years. Photo: Chris Sant FournierAssistance from the police has not been forthcoming for over two years. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Now, they’ve managed to surpass even that level of inefficiency. My latest ordeal began roughly two and a half years ago, documented under reference 77/POL/71/2022, when I reported a theft involving a local jeweller who helped himself to both my Rolex and the money I paid for its repair upfront.

What truly frustrates me as a citizen is the apathy one encounters when seeking assistance.

My saga began on a January morning in 2022 when I filed a report for my loss at the Birkirkara police station. The officers there patiently took down my report while subtly suggesting I lodge it elsewhere. Once the paperwork was sorted, the case was transferred to the Sliema police district, where the crime occurred.

After weeks of silence, I reached out to the police inspector assigned to my case, but to no avail. No amount of follow-up seemed to stir any action. Not even an appeal to the commissioner yielded results. I was summarily redirected to the customer care department, where my case languishes to this day. E-mails went unanswered, or I was placated with assurances that action was being taken.

On one occasion, the police inspector claimed they couldn’t locate the alleged perpetrator but I later discovered through local media reports that the offender was regularly checking in at a police station due to a court order. It begs the question of what sort of investigation, if any, was being conducted. Having lost all faith in the process, I requested a report from the police to support my insurance claim.

However, the report I received was so heavily redacted as to be practically useless, reminiscent of tactics from Pyongyang. Despite this, Mapfre Insurance fulfilled their obligations.

At this juncture, I feel compelled to address the authorities – be it the minister in charge or the commissioner of police. Is this level of service deemed acceptable in today’s world?

Mario Mallia-Milanes – Iklin

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.