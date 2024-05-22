Lack of customer care by the police

Sometimes, I ponder the playbook being used by our local police force. My encounters with them have been less than satisfactory, to say the least.

Several years ago, I reported anonymous calls to my residence, only to hear back from them after a staggering two-year delay. Yes, you read that correctly.

Assistance from the police has not been forthcoming for over two years. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Now, they’ve managed to surpass even that level of inefficiency. My latest ordeal began roughly two and a half years ago, documented under reference 77/POL/71/2022, when I reported a theft involving a local jeweller who helped himself to both my Rolex and the money I paid for its repair upfront.

What truly frustrates me as a citizen is the apathy one encounters when seeking assistance.

My saga began on a January morning in 2022 when I filed a report for my loss at the Birkirkara police station. The officers there patiently took down my report while subtly suggesting I lodge it elsewhere. Once the paperwork was sorted, the case was transferred to the Sliema police district, where the crime occurred.

After weeks of silence, I reached out to the police inspector assigned to my case, but to no avail. No amount of follow-up seemed to stir any action. Not even an appeal to the commissioner yielded results. I was summarily redirected to the customer care department, where my case languishes to this day. E-mails went unanswered, or I was placated with assurances that action was being taken.

On one occasion, the police inspector claimed they couldn’t locate the alleged perpetrator but I later discovered through local media reports that the offender was regularly checking in at a police station due to a court order. It begs the question of what sort of investigation, if any, was being conducted. Having lost all faith in the process, I requested a report from the police to support my insurance claim.

However, the report I received was so heavily redacted as to be practically useless, reminiscent of tactics from Pyongyang. Despite this, Mapfre Insurance fulfilled their obligations.

At this juncture, I feel compelled to address the authorities – be it the minister in charge or the commissioner of police. Is this level of service deemed acceptable in today’s world?

Mario Mallia-Milanes – Iklin