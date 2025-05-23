Chasing Hong Kong

Mark Miceli-Farrugia of Ta’ Xbiex writes:

The Times of Malta’s recent editorial on Malta’s obsession with land reclamation highlights just how far we’ve strayed from what once made our country special.

Our so-called ‘business-politicians’ seem enamoured with the economic model of Hong Kong – a hyper-dense city where 7.5 million people are packed into just 1,110 square kilometres. That’s more than 13 times Malta’s population squeezed into a space only 3.5 times larger than ours.

A panoramic view of Victoria Harbour and the Hong Kong skyline. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Perhaps, our money-focused leaders could someday find the time to grapple with the complex prospects of an ageing population, housing affordability and growing social inequality! Instead, we’re trading our communal heritage and quality of life for soulless architecture, low-value mass tourism and an unstable reliance on the gaming industry.

Do we really want to consume the last of our natural landscapes – our agricultural land and coastal marine habitats – for the towering realities of Hong Kong?

Urgent repair needed

Saviour Attard of Victoria writes:

Two main roads in Victoria which are in very urgent need of repair are Triq Sir Arturo Mercieca, which passes in front of the Jobsplus Department and Triq tal-Għajn, which leads from Pjazzetta Tomba straight to the village of Fontana.

They need a complete overhaul and not just patching up. It is utterly disgusting for such a situation to persist for so many months, if not years.

Can the roads department in Gozo, please, take notice?

The runaway duck

Alfred Conti Borda of Mosta writes:

On the morning of May 9, a loud quacking noise was heard on the road where I live. On peering out of my front door, two gentlemen were talking excitedly.

“Is that duck yours,” one asked.

“No, it must have escaped from a chicken farm,” replied the other.

The two, followed by nearby children, tried to corner the bird but it escaped every time and it seemed ruffled, keeping up its distinct and sharp voice.

As the poor creature reached the end of the street, it disappeared.

Frankly, I hope it survived the ordeal of the dangerous traffic on the adjacent road.

Well, it was an exciting situation in an otherwise monotonous run-of-the-mill day.