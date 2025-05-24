Our Lady’s devotional Wednesdays

Catherine Vella of Naxxar writes:

As the month of May progresses, Malta is well into a popular Marian devotion – Wednesdays of the Audience.

These religious services, which occur on seven successive Wednesdays between Easter and Pentecost, equate to seven joyous events in the life of Mary.

The Seven Joys predate the arrival of the Carmelites in Malta in 1418. However, this Order adopted this Marian devotion wholeheartedly and succeeded in establishing a special rapport between it and devotees of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

Exactly what are the Seven Joys of Mary? There is a shroud of mystery here. The Carmelite monks V. Borg Gusman and E. Tonna, in their book dedicated to the Erbgħat, recount several divergent theories put forward by Marian scholars.

The painting of 'The Annunciation' on the main altar of Avila Spain’s Catedral de Cristo Salvador by Juan de Borgona. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Some mention important events which happened in Mary’s life on earth, such as the Annunciation by the Archangel Gabriel, the birth of Jesus, his resurrection and Ascension into Heaven body and soul, and the Holy Spirit’s descent upon the apostles who were bereft of Christ’s presence. Others mention Mary’s joys when she ascended into heaven.

Whatever interpretation we choose to focus on, devotional Wednesdays make up a special weave in the rich tapestry of Marian prayers, thanks to some excellent Carmelite preachers and, equally, the efforts of several Maltese parishes.

Why the appellation “of the Audience”? The famous Maltese poet and philosopher Fr Anastasio Cuschieri offers the theory that the prayers said during devotional Wednesdays lend themselves particularly well to being listened to.

Indeed, in the parish of Żurrieq, where devotion to Our Lady of Mount Carmel is vibrant and strong, it is an experience to be among the audience of Tertians and devotees alike.

Everyone follows the proceedings raptly, perhaps grateful that, in a world where the pace of change is relentless, there remain some elements of continuity such as the Wednesdays dedicated to Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

These marry the Roman Catholic religion with Maltese tradition beautifully.