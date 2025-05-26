A much-needed lesson

John Guillaumier of St Julian’s writes:

A TV interviewer asked a radiant and smiling Elizabeth Taylor (who was then in her 60s):

“If you had to live your life again, what would you change?” She replied: “If I had my life as Elizabeth Taylor to live over again, what would I change?"

Dame Elizabeth Taylor on stage for Macy’s Passport Gala 2006 Show and Benefit, Santa Monica, CA in 2006. Photo: Shutterstock.com

There was a long pause for reflection.

Then, she answered emphatically: “Nothing... except [with a dejected tone of voice] if I have hurt anyone in my lifetime, I would change that. I would not choose to hurt anyone”.

Contradiction

Phyllis Sammut Smith of Gżira writes:

I believe that all political parties value the sanctity of life from its conception to its natural end.

This is evident by the help provided by the government to those individuals who are at the risk of contemplating suicide because of depression, loneliness or because they find themselves in a difficult situation. Assistance is given 24/7 through a helpline and by other means. This is to be commended.

However, when it comes to persons who are diagnosed with a terminal illness the attitude changes. Lately, we are hearing about assisted voluntary euthanasia. In reality, it means assisted suicide. We cannot hide behind medical terms which are not so familiar with the public.

A few days ago, on a TV discussion programme, I heard a medical professor comment that euthanasia is not good for society. I completely agree. Whereas, on the one hand, the government is doing its best to avoid the incidence of suicide by vulnerable people, on the other hand, it is promoting its assistance to commit it.

I cannot understand this contradiction. What we really need is to invest more in palliative care.

It would be a great pity if Malta were to resort to assisted voluntary euthanasia.

The basic question

John Consiglio of Birkirkara writes:

The weekend of Deborah Schembri and her colleagues arguing on various media platforms in favour of suicide killing was a very busy one.

Time and again, my anger at her total ignorance in dealing with a fundamental question had me leaping up with loud condemnation.

The question: To whom does my (and Deborah’s, for that matter) life belong?

Certainly not to ourselves.

With what cheek and arrogance do we defend those who argue otherwise!