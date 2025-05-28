Lack of customer care

Anna Maria Pisani of Vittoriosa writes:

I read in Times of Malta that Bank of Valletta made a profit before tax of more than €67 million for the first quarter of this year. Management and staff must be complimented for such an achievement.

But, then, in January, the bank announced that its branch at Cospicua would cease offering banking services on Saturdays. Customers were advised to use the Paola branch on Saturday. The same branch decided to reduce cashiering services, now offered until 11am, when the branch closes at 1.30pm.

Bank of Valletta’s ATM in Vittoriosa is not programmed to function as a deposit machine. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Thank God, the branch is serviced by competent and helpful staff.

I have two other complaints: Bank of Valletta’s ATM in Vittoriosa is not programmed to function as a deposit machine. It can only issue cash withdrawals.

It is also unfortunate that non-BOV customers are being charged €2.50 to withdraw money. This charge follows the termination of the interoperability agreement in January 2018 between the local banks, and BOV Cashlink users could do the same from ATMs belonging to HSBC.

It is disheartening that our senior citizens, who, in the great majority already live on a meagre pension, have to incur such a hefty charge when withdrawing money from an ATM which does not belong to their bank.

There still exists a band of citizens who are illiterate when it comes to more modern types of paying and these citizens still feel the need to have cash when they go shopping.

Cabs at the airport

Anna Micallef of Sliema writes:

While I am sure the white cab industry has a valid point of view, the proposals to, in practice, choke Y-plated cars out of airport trips sounds unfair to the latter but, more importantly, to consumers.

Not to mention the kneel and kiss the ground cheap tourists we need!

So to appease an industry (white cabs), which historically held everybody to extortionate ransom before the advent of blessed competition, we all stand to lose.

Another first for Malta, I guess!

Attention span

Carmel Sciberras of Naxxar writes:

Research has shown, apart from other problems, that smartphone users, especially youngsters, can end up with a reduced attention span. That”s not very smart, is it?