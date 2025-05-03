Resurgence of a new Gozo party

The ongoing saga within the PN, involving young Gozitan MP Alex Borg and PN extremists, headed by PN opinionist Kevin Cassar, has again confirmed the division which has existed since Lawrence Gonzi took over the PN’s leadership following Eddie Fenech Adami’s decision to become president of the Republic of Malta.

Nationalist MP Alex Borg. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

This Gozitan MP seems to have decided that enough is enough. Borg is accepting invitations to be interviewed on various podcasts in which he makes it abundantly clear that unless the PN drastically changes its way of doing politics, there is no hope of ever being considered by the majority of voters as an alternative government.

Borg avoided being present in parliament when the final vote was taken on the reforms to magisterial inquiries by going abroad. He had publicly said that he had apologised to Anġlu Farrugia, for his own colleagues’ misbehaviour in parliament towards the Speaker. And defined what they had done as “theatrics”.

I believe that the extremist faction of the PN will be doing its utmost to clip Borg’s wings.

If they succeed, I wouldn’t be surprised if in future we see the resurgence of a new Gozo party led by this young MP. That would spell the end to the PN’s existence in Gozo.

And it would also assure that a third political party would make it to parliament.

Eddy Privitera – Naxxar

Irrational national mourning

‘National mourning’ implies that a whole nation is grieving at the passing of a personage. This of course can never be the case i.e. every single person with a heavy heart feeling a great loss.

For, truth be told, real and authentic mourning only has to do with emotions and not with extraneous acts. The latter are meant simply for appearances’ sake.

So many of us are terrified of other people talking behind our backs if we don’t toe the line, right? Now if the government wants to declare days of national mourning and lower flags at half mast together with closing its offices for the day, then I suppose that it has every right to do so.

I maintain, however, that it has no right to cancel or postpone events that bring joy to the public.

In Italy, believe it or not, it was decided that the league football matches would not take place.

Do the Maltese powers-that-be believe they were honouring the memory of Pope Francis by postponing the Nadur fireworks display and spoiling things for us that Saturday, the day of his funeral?

I bet that he would have preferred it had they pledged to follow his example instead.

Martin Bugeja – Balzan

Freedom of expression

Will Neville Gafà abide by his ‘freedom of expression’ principle if highly critical placards were to be placed at the base of Mintoff’s monument? (Not that any self-respecting citizen would do anything so disrespectful!)

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar