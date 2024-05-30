Unsuitable development

I was deeply saddened to learn that big developers have reapplied for planning permission to build a large old people’s home on ODZ fields adjacent to an urban conservation area in the village of Għarb (PA/02994/24).

Directly across the valley from Ta’ Pinu basilica, the site has been deemed unsuitable several times already, yet, they persist. Din l-Art Ħelwa, Moviment Graffitti, FAA etc., the village council and local residents have made their strong opposition clear.

Now that Clint Camilleri is serving as both minister for Gozo and minister for planning, he is surely in the perfect position to showcase his commitment to Gozo’s environment. By opposing this new application outright and rejecting similar proposals for developments that breach regulations and abuse loopholes for personal gain, he can safeguard Gozo’s quiet character, agricultural land and architectural heritage for Gozitans and Maltese today and in the future.

Will Camilleri now call a halt on the recent proliferation of inappropriate developments in Gozo (and Malta) to protect the people and landscape of the island he is duty-bound to represent?

Esther Lafferty – Għarb

Fears over safety of St Julian’s balcony

Palazzina Vincenti is a post-World War II modernist building with Grade 2 protection

Palazzina Vincenti is in a dilapidated state. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli Palazzina Vincenti is in a dilapidated state. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Another way of getting a permit, danger for the public. Ħalluna tridux! – Alexander Mercieca

Some buildings need urgent seeing to because of the dangers they pose. This is a dysfunctional country through bureaucratic design, subterfuges and public paranoia. – Pavlaki Panoaroditis

I see that Musumeci had been the philistine architect who wanted to demolish the building! All that people see is money nowadays! – J. Borg

What about thinking that letting it fall into this state is just a cunning plan? – Patricia Mifsud

Demolish it, it’s ruddy awful. – Stephen Forster

Obviously, now the authorities will scramble to give permission... important that, in the rush, the permission to fix the balcony won’t equate permission to do everything else. – R. E. Saliba

The state of the balcony is representative of the state of our country. Might look good from above but completely crumbling from below. Good times. – G. Fenech

The usual tried-and-tested plot, by the usual suspects.... – Tonio Azzopardi

It’s become a normal occurrence. Leave a building rot… then you have to rip the place down and replace it with a bigger, horrible thing. – Christopher Richard