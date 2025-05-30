Support for women making their own choices

Natalie Psaila Stabile, Christopher Barbara and Isabel Stabile, from Doctors for Choice Malta write:

We refer to the article by Tony Mifsud (April 8) regarding the alleged harm of drug-induced abortion. This article seriously misrepresents important facts about the safety and regulation of medical abortion, particularly regarding the use of Mifepristone and Misoprostol.

First, it is crucial to clarify that Mifepristone is listed on the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) model list of essential medicines. This list includes only those medicines deemed safe, effective and essential for public health. It should be noted that Mifepristone is included in this list specifically for its role in medical abortion. This evidence-based endorsement underscores the widespread medical consensus that these two medicines are not “dangerous” but, rather, a key tool in providing safe, legal abortion care.

The article also cites Live Action, a well-known anti-abortion group that has a long history of spreading ideologically driven misinformation rather than relying on evidence-based science. This organisation’s claims are not backed by credible medical or scientific bodies, such as the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) in the UK, the equivalent American College (ACOG) or the International Federation of Gynaecology and Obstetrics (FIGO), all of which fully support the use of Mifepristone and Misoprostol as safe options for medical abortion when used under proper medical supervision.

Pro-choice demonstrators promoting accessibility to abortion pills on the evening before the start of the Democratic National Convention last August. Photo: Shutterstock.com

At Doctors for Choice Malta, we believe that safe and compassionate care should be at the heart of reproductive health. That’s why we offer the Abortion Doula Support Service, which provides crucial support to women before, during and after an abortion. Our goal is to ensure that women who may be too frightened to go to a hospital for fear of being reported have an alternative where they can receive trusted, non-judgmental medical care. We prioritise safety and support throughout the process, addressing potential risks such as excessive bleeding, which, while rare, can occur. We are committed to ensuring that women are never left alone to face these challenges.

Regardless of legal restrictions, 590 medical abortions occurred in Malta last year – a clear indication that women are making decisions about their reproductive health despite the real risk of being reported to the police. Unfortunately, this is a credible concern, as several doctors have shamefully reported women in the past few years. Unsurprisingly, this has created a climate of fear, where women hesitate to seek medical care and support.

It is important to note that the vast majority of women who have medical abortions experience no serious complications. Indeed, the concerns about unregulated, at-home medical abortions described by Mifsud are grossly exaggerated.

However, should any arise, we are always available to assist. Our helpline offers women immediate access to medical advice, guidance and support.

We encourage anyone in need of support or information to contact us at 2034 1683.

We believe that individuals who seek abortions deserve access to reliable, supportive and safe care. At Doctors for Choice Malta, we work to ensure that abortion care is safe, regulated and supported – helping women navigate their choices with compassion and respect for their autonomy.

In conclusion, the conversation about medical abortion must be informed by credible evidence and respect for women’s rights. Abortion care is healthcare and it should never be stigmatised or left in the hands of misinformation.

Doctors for Choice Malta will continue to support women in making their own informed choices, with professional and empathetic care at every stage of this important healthcare journey.