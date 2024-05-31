New projects, schemes, investments... and vouchers

This has to stop. Legislation has to be put into place and our affiliated foreign institutions up their game on surveillance. In the UK, civil service goes into automatic purdah on deliveries of items which could be seen as incumbent advantage. But in Malta we’re too wed to clientelism, I’m afraid. – Steve Pollacco

Better give the treasury pension Labour stole from health profession students of the 1977-1982 era. Only now that most reached retirement is the theft coming to light. Most paid NI contributions as early as 1977. – Scott Brown

I love that photo of a student taking a selfie with Robert Abela with a €1,000 smart phone. She does need a €500 cheque. To change her smart phone. – Jan Farrugia

Why should the country come to a halt because an EU election is round the corner? Many of the public projects mentioned by the author started years ago. Everyone knows that there are more and more projects to be inaugurated soon.

Activity in Malta is ongoing, financial assistance is ongoing, local and foreign investment is ongoing and PL administration is ongoing until at least 2027. – Raymond Gerada

One thing isn’t in the offing: decent wages for those who actually work for their living! – Christian S. Borg

“PN pretends to have the divine right to govern.” That’s what PL keeps saying. But they stop short of saying that the “PL has the divine right not to lose power”. – Benny Agius

And the majority fall into the trap and swallow these gimmicks wholeheartedly. Only to realise after election day that each and every one of us will still be stuck for long hours in traffic, live in an overpopulated island, construction galore everywhere you go or wait for some 14 hours at Mater Dei emergency if ,God forbid, one needs to be attended to. Then, you are given a bed with some other 20 patients somewhere underground with no privacy at all. So, yes, keep voting Labour because you received a one-time €100 cheque. As if that is going to solve any of your problems, dear Maltese majority. – Norbert Testa

Before the stroke, Ryan Armaoui was working as an assistant manager at a restaurant

Never look back, only forward. Thank you for having the courage to turn your experience into something positive for others. – E. Grech

This young man’s journey is truly inspiring and a testament to the human spirit. His commitment to making a difference is a powerful reminder that there is always hope. – John Borg

Best of luck on your journey and thank you for bringing awareness to what a victim experiences and that life can change instantly. – L. Mangion

This is exceptionally rare at such a young age. Hopefully, he will make a full recovery. I saw similar cases after the COVID-19 vaccination but it is also quite rare. – Jean K. Soler

Inspiring, to say the least. His altruistic work shows the character of the gentleman he is. – Richard Curmi

Well done for helping other people who have had the same experience as you had. Keep up the good work. – Lawrence Cutajar