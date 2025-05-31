The powerful construction lobby

Peadar Farrell of Marsalforn writes:

While I enjoyed the recent editorial on the grossly annoying irritating construction industry, I wish to point out the following:

I was a building professional in Ireland for about 35 years. What most of the readers might not believe is that the level of construction in Malta or Gozo is not high compared to the rest of the EU. What is very different and unusual is the way the building contractors really can do anything they like; they are totally out of control and only get reigned in when someone dies due to their negligence.

Nowhere in the EU can roads be closed at a whim. Last week, in Marsalforn, both the roads to Xagħra and Qbajjar were closed for much of the week. The contactor had a tiny cherry picker on the road erecting cladding panels on the building facade. The low-level cladding is fixed. How he will handle the next six storeys up in compliance with health and safety regulations will be interesting.

A protest against development in St Julian’s. File photo: Times of Malta

This building was surrounded by scaffolding for three to four years, which was the time to fix the cladding. But there is no need to plan as they can close the road any time they want to get the work done.

To close a road in Ireland is highly unusual. You need a month notice in a national paper and permission from the local council, which is only given in extreme circumstances.

In a republic (like Malta and Ireland), people are important and no developer or contractor is more important or has greater rights than any one individual. No contractor can spread dust over the adjoining area and no water or dirt is allowed to exit a building site. The same applies to noise.

So, it must be assumed that, in Malta, the construction industry is paying off politicians to deny the public their rights.

And, yes, the people can change this; at every election they vote the same people in to deny them of their rights.

Planning applications and completion dates

Charles Micallef of Qawra writes:

It is high time that, as happens in many civilised countries, as well as a commencement date, all planning applications should also carry a completion date, as the neighbours of these developments also have a life to live.

The eyesores of partly built properties dotted across our islands are the biggest blot on our landscape that one can see.

The relevant authorities should be aware that local councils abroad are responsible for planning approval and the issue of completion certificates.

I have lived abroad for 22 years and know that, for example, in the UK local councils are responsible for building permits and they ensure that time frames are adhered to.

Where a project is not completed within the time frames agreed, the council will take over the property/site and block all apertures, tidy up and make the site safe. They will then withhold the completion certificate until the bills for the said works are settled.

No one wants to stop progress but such sites cause untold problems to neighbours’ way of life and, however well the site is run, it is only fair that neighbours have a set end in sight for completion.