Some more, please

I write to show my agreement with the review of Oliver (April 21).

During the show’s interval, I sought out Anthony Bezzina, its experienced director, to say: “Prosit. First class”. Indeed, this Oliver turned out to be an incredibly professional show for Malta, full of energy and enthusiasm. It’s a pity this musical did not have a longer run, as it so artistically merits.

A sort of magical atmosphere in the theatre was propelled by the musical director, Kris Spiteri, who never let the rhythm abate, and by the singing and the dancing.

As a ‘a solo’ example, intended to encompass all the other excellent performances, I mention Thomas Camilleri’s Fagin, ever deceitful and double-dealing, and his audacity to enter into a ‘parlato’ with the orchestra without faulting in time and intonation, in his wonderful rendition of Reviewing the situation.

Truly, as the reviewer put it, “scintillating and fantastic” because this number goes beyond singing ability.

On an ensemble level, the vocal harmony of Who will buy? was truly haunting.

Prosit to all. Masquerade: could we have more, please?

TONY ZAMMIT – Birkirkara

Oil exploration

Finding oil or gas would mean additional revenue for the nation. Photo: Shutterstock.com

In May 2006, a report published by London-based Mediterranean Oil & Gas had confirmed oil exploration prospects in three areas within Block 7, south of Malta, and identified more potential in other acreage held by that company, raising the estimated standard stock tank initially in place to 3.29 billion barrels. That company had been granted an exploration study contract in March 2005.

What is the present situation regarding any possibilities that Malta digs for, finds, brings up and sells its own oil or gas?

Has the subject been totally forgotten by our decision-making authorities?

Is it, or is it not, felt by whoever is responsible that people should be regularly updated on this subject?

If there simply exists no hope whatever of Malta ever finding oil or gas and using it for its economic benefit, then the country’s citizens absolutely need to be told this.

God knows how happy the ministries for finance and the economy would be with prospects of additional revenue for the nation, no?

JOHN CONSIGLIO – Birkirkara

State of Wardija’s leafy roadsides

I am fortunate to live in the still relatively unspoilt countryside area of Wardija and regularly go walking along its country roads and paths to take in the lovely scenery and bird song.

I have been getting increasingly frustrated with the amount of litter strewn in the shrubbery by the roadside. One Sunday morning, on one of my regular walks to buy vegetables from the local growers, was no exception.

Since the BCRS was introduced, it is noticeable that there are fewer plastic drinks bottles and cans left around – this is a big positive.

However, what now seems to be an epidemic are the coffee cups, cigarette packets, snack and fast food wrappers and containers. These are obviously being consumed by drivers passing through the area.

Why do they feel the need to throw them out of their car/van/truck windows once finished with, rather than either driving that bit further to deposit in one of the public litter bins clearly visible by the roadside or even to take them home to dispose of?

I recently collected five bags of rubbish on my walk, there and back; one bag I had taken from home, the other four I actually picked up along the way, and then filled them to the brim and disposed of in the public bins on the way.

The majority of people are brought up to do this; why can’t these coffee-drinking, snack eating smokers do the same?

CATHRYN SAWBRIDGE –Wardija