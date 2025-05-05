Choice at the end

The Church’s recent ethics guidelines on care for the elderly were described in an article on April 7, and echoed in Mgr Charles Scicluna’s piece ‘A passion for human life’ on April 20.

They discuss respect for human life until natural death, stressing that the elderly should not be regarded as a burden, but rather that their lives should be honoured, cherished and celebrated.

Of course, the dignity and value of the elderly must be safeguarded, and we welcome the Church’s demonstration of its commitment to this, including by its donation to Hospice Malta of premises for St Michael Hospice. And we endorse the Church’s recommendations that the elderly establish an advance care plan and appoint healthcare proxies to act if they lose the capacity to make decisions themselves.

A growing number of people want the choice to end their suffering on their own terms. Photo: Shutterstock.com

However, the Church also maintains that every person has a duty to cherish and respect the sanctity of human life as a gift, and a moral obligation to use ordinary or proportionate means of preserving their life (albeit that they have no obligation to undergo futile treatment). That, surely, must not limit the options for those who do not share its views.

The Church seems to suggest that palliative care is the only humane response to end-of-life suffering. Palliative care is indeed improving (and can be improved further). People should be supported, and given relief and compassion. But that is not the whole answer. Sometimes there are cases where palliative care does not offer the relief, dignity, or end-of-life experience, that patients want.

Although the number of such patients is low, the few who are suffering now, against their wishes, regardless of available care, cannot be ignored by a compassionate socie­ty. Their autonomy must be respected, with a focus on their own assessment of quality – rather than quantity – of their life.

Voluntary-assisted dying will never be for those for whom it runs contrary to their beliefs. It cannot, by definition, be legally imposed on patients who disagree with it, nor should medical professionals be required to provide it against their conscience (although we believe that such professionals should not make moral choices for their patients, so must be obliged to refer requesting patients to others who do not have a conscientious objection).

A growing number of people want the choice to end their suffering on their own terms, in their own way. A survey last year suggested that only 19% in Malta opposed euthanasia in any form, although 28% would choose, for themselves, to endure pain and prolong life as much as possible, as must be their right. We only ask for the profound and personal views of others to be acknowledged.

Alison Vella and Joanna Williams, Humanists Malta Committee members – Valletta