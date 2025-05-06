Conclave – election of a new pope

The election of a new pope of the Catholic Church is decided by the conclave. This is a gathering of cardinal electors under the age of 80 in the Sistine Chapel who vote for one of the eligible cardinals to become pope. There are 135 cardinals who are eligible to vote and participate in the conclave to elect the successor of Pope Francis.

The chimney being installed in the Sistine Chapel setting up of the Sistine Chapel before the start of the conclave tomorrow. Photo: AFP/Vatican Media

A two-thirds majority is needed to select the new pope. Recently, the firefighters of the Vatican installed the chimney, which would indicate the result when the ballots are burned. Black smoke shows that there is no new pope, while white smoke denotes when a new pope is chosen.

How many times this time round will the black smoke appear until the white smoke appears?

May we pray that the cardinal electors will choose the right candidate to become pope. May the Lord enlighten them to make the right choice for the Catholic Church, faithful and the people.

Mark John Galea – Sliema

The abuse of public funds

Sociologist and artist Shaun Grech in his Talking Point “Where is Malta’s national art? I can’t even find my own” (April 28) speaks about the way local artists are being treated. He reveals that collections of art works by Maltese artists over the years and bought by public funds are nowhere to be seen.

They are supposed to be on public display. This is shocking to say the least.

This state of affairs is not speculation or hearsay, but the truth. Grech personally sold three of his paintings to Heritage Malta and another one to the National Museum of Fine Arts. To date, he doesn’t even know where they are. What makes it shocking is that all paintings were purchased from the public purse.

Grech has good reason to be baffled. Fellow Maltese artists feel the same. What is the use of buying paintings, paying for them with good taxpayers’ money, and then storing them away behind closed doors? Why are they not being showcased? This is obscene. Who is to answer for this?

And why is it that no catalogues are available?

This lack of transparency is giving way for some painting to slip out secretly and maybe, find itself in some private collection.

This was done in the past.

How come we were never updated how the “infamous” historical stone dating back to Queen Victoria’s days found itself by the pool of Gozo Minister Anton Refalo’s residence? After months of continuous bombardment we were told that the stone was returned. How and when is also a mystery. Very typical of Labour! Should we believe that it was truly returned after all?

I simply have to say fibs and myths are very common within Labour circles.

Emily Barbaro-Sant – Mosta