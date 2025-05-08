Poverty and pensions

The leader ‘Beating Malta’s poverty trap’ (May 3) includes a recommendation for investment in workplace or private pensions as one way of trying to avoid poverty in old age. Our economy remains predominantly a low wage/low pension one but suggesting investing in additional pension/s betrays ignorance of our social security law.

Our colonial administration introduced workplace (service) pensions for all “established” public servants in 1937 (when they were also introduced in the UK).

Maltese public servants therefore started enjoying two pensions, the workplace (tat-Teżor) and the national insurance pension but, in 1979, our independent Malta administration decided that nobody should enjoy two or more pensions when others had only one (the NI first pillar pension). Since then, our social security law (article 56) dictates that whoever is entitled to workplace (second pillar) and/or private (third pillar) pensions will have a corresponding amount reduced from their contributory NI pension entitlement.

A few pensioners have taken our social security department to the constitutional court, arguing that having paid for their NI pension renders its reduction illegal.

However, the learned judges concluded that social security law promises a pension but not the amount of pension and that the administration decides how welfare funds should be distributed. The court here seems to have ignored the fact that the NI pension is a contract between the state (not the administration) and the worker and that social security article 56 breaks this contract.

Incidentally, the judiciary were recently awarded a new second pillar pension similar to the “tat-Teżor” service pension of pre-1979. Why not award it to all public servants? Is this not discriminatory against other public servants? Where have our big workers’ unions been recently and in 1979?

This paper’s editorial team are not the only ones who seem totally oblivious to the above sad pension facts; they might take some comfort in that the Malta Financial Services Authority seems equally in the dark. How else to explain why they’ve permitted advertising of workplace and private pensions when the current holders of such additional pensions have their NI pension reduced?

Isn’t it about time we had some honest answers?

Albert Cilia-Vincenti – former UK and Malta senior public servant; president, National Association of Service Pensioners – Attard

Revenue vs national debt

Sale of Maltese passports – around €1.6 billion.

Increased tax revenue – around €500 million (increasing every year).

And, yet, the national debt has grown to over €11 billion.

Can someone please explain this to us financial non-gurus?

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar