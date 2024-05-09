And they continue sitting on the fence

April 25: the attorney general and the commissioner of police receive 78 boxes of documents and, I suppose, a rather lengthy report covering four and a half years of judicial investigations by the magistrate concerned.

May 2: no action taken by the two most powerful executive government high-ranking officials, namely, the attorney general and the police commissioner.

What are they waiting for? Are they hopefully waiting for some loophole in our laws like, for example, the outrageous system of time-barring by prescription clauses?

Or, are they waiting for better times as to when they will commence criminal action against all those that are, here I am surmising, indicated by the said inquiring magistrate?

What’s to be done must be done.

There are no alternatives except to place Malta in the doldrums among our European friends.

In other words, we will be the laughing stock of the European Union.

ANTHONY SALIBA – St Paul’s Bay

The true meaning of life

Everyone has his and her vision on what the meaning of life is for him and her.

Recently, I was reading the message of Pope Francis for the XXXII World Day of the Sick, which was celebrated this year on February 11.

Its second sentence is so powerful: “Our lives, reflecting in the image of the Trinity, are meant to attain fulfilment through a network of relationships, friendships and love, both given and received.”

What am I and are we doing to foster this network of relationships, friendships and love?

Is this not the meaning of life we all feel in the innermost depth of our hearts?

Is this not how our lives are meant to be?

FR MARIO ATTARD OFM CAP – Marsa

Migrants in Malta

Members of the Indian community taking part in Holi, the festival of colours, love and spring.

A Maltese member of parliament, Justin Schembri, has recently remarked that Malta is “full of filth, shabbiness and Indians”. What an appalling comment.

And what a contrast to the dignified response of a spokesperson for the Malta Malayalee Association, pointing out that most Indians residing in Malta are well-educated, with many employed in technical jobs and in Malta’s healthcare system, especially nursing.

Schembri, an aspiring minister for education, has tried to excuse himself from the charge of racism by describing his words as a “generic comment”. That is precisely the problem.

You don’t condemn a whole group because of the actions or lifestyle of a few.

You don’t tar everyone with the same brush.

He should make a full apology and engage in some serious self-education before aiming to influence the education of others.

ALAN COOKE – Sliema