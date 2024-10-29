Keeping Lija safe

I am writing as a concerned resident of Lija to bring attention to the growing traffic management problems within our town, particularly on Transfiguration Avenue and Robert Mifsud Bonnici Street. Over the past few years, the volume of traffic has significantly increased, leading to congestion and creating dangerous situations for both drivers and pedestrians.

Traffic on Robert Mifsud Bonnici Street, Lija. Photo: Google Maps

The current traffic management system on both streets is inadequate, particularly on Robert Mifsud Bonnici Street, which is home to the primary school and the Lija/Balzan football ground. The situation is set to worsen with the imminent opening of an elderly care home in the same area. The street is not wide enough to accommodate all this traffic, resulting in bottlenecks and making it increasingly difficult for drivers and residents to navigate these parts of the town.

I do commend the local council for recently installing traffic-calming bumps, which is a positive step towards improving road safety. However, more comprehensive measures are urgently needed. A closer look at neighbouring towns, such as Balzan, could provide an example for Lija. Balzan has successfully implemented a one-way street system throughout its roads, which has helped manage traffic flow more effectively while also improving pedestrian safety.

It is my hope that our council will consider adopting similar strategies and invest in a better traffic management plan to ensure that Lija remains a safe and pleasant place for all its residents.

Stephen Camilleri – Lija

Pending roadworks

Once upon a time Triq il-Ġnejna in Mosta was earmarked to be dug up, have all services renewed and include a storm drain, because a river flows down this street every time it rains.

The minister in charge of infrastructure lately announced that 94 per cent of all roadworks were completed. Should the residents of this street presume that this street is one of the six per cent left to be done up?

Roger Bartolo – Mosta

Banking scruples and social conscience

Regardless of eventual outcomes, the hand wringing concerning a possible APS takeover of HSBC seems bizarre. Because that line of thought, logically should have had difficulty with a bank such as APS existing at all.

Correspondents have moreover made a point of a Church bank hopefully having a strong social conscience. I would add that there might be a fortuitous dovetailing of social conscience and financial advantage should a bank operate with consideration of an ageing demographic.

I refer to our ever-greater dependence on fast-moving technology; user unfriendly call centres; the constant treadmill we have to be on to protect ourselves from online threats etc. Not all older people have available (or even trustworthy) grandchildren to walk them through the constant diet of “surprises” as technology forces ever more change.

Anna Micallef – Sliema