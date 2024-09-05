Opera in capital

Congratulations to all involved on Friday’s Opera in the Capital concert in Valletta. A truly wonderful evening of music and singing by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and singers Nadia Vella, Alan Sciberras and Cliff Zammit Stevens.

The Opera in the Capital concert in Valletta, with Nadia Vella, Alan Sciberras and Cliff Zammit Stevens. Photo: Facebook

It is a pity that although the evening has, of course, to be in Maltese, there was no translation into English… as was the title of the event, after all. I’ll let other nationalities fight their own corner.

If Malta truly wants to be an international centre of music, and it deserves to be, surely it could find someone able to translate the evening in order that a huge chunk of the audience would know what is going on.

Jim Dunn – Cospicua

Poor communication

Telephonic communication with and service from many organisations in Malta has gone to the dogs. These include government entities, banks, suppliers, hospitals and many others.

One is regularly faced with high-winded, and endlessly long, introductory security checks; being passed on from/to other persons or sections in the organisation; uncooperative responding personnel who seem more intent on passing the call to others than solving the enquirer’s needs.

The old and infirm, nearly always unable to get out of their homes to physically go to the places concerned, are being slowly allowed to rot within their own homes. Very often, these people simply do not have anyone who can see to their needs.

Is this a real problem or is it just fantasising?

John Consiglio – Birkirkara

Any connection?

Some time ago, it was alleged that Christian Borg, a self-declared friend of the prime minister, owed €3 million to LESA in unpaid fines for multiple traffic infringements. What happened to this allegation?

Recently, we have had allegations of fraud by LESA officials involving large sums of money.

Could the two be connected?

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar