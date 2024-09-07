Proud to be Maltese

As Malta’s Independence Day, approaches on September 21, I cannot help but discuss the renewal and understanding of the Maltese identity. In a previous letter of mine (‘EU accession anniversary’, May 12), I mentioned that part of the journey to rediscover the Maltese identity may be the value of ‘fortitude’.

Also being celebrated this month is Victory Day tomorrow, marking victory over historic sieges.

The most well-known sieges are the Great Siege of 1565 by the Ottoman Empire, the Siege of Valletta against the French Blockade in 1800 and the World War II siege by the Axis forces in 1943.

On Victory Day we also celebrate the feast of the Virgin Mary’s nativity.

Malta, being a fortress island, has withstood a lot of threats throughout history.

It was conquered for a long time, so we were fighting alongside the likes of the Knights of Malta at one point and the British at another. The Maltese people demonstrated courage and strength time and time again.

Former president George Vella laying a wreath on the Independence Monument, in Floriana. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Now having been independent for 60 years, Malta has been shaping its own destiny and future as a nation.

Despite being torn up within itself over many issues, people are mustering courage to solve these ever-growing issues.

‘Fortitude’ is when one summons a great deal of courage to stand up to tyranny and oppression.

Or when dealing with difficult issues that persisted over a long period of time.

Imagine Malta being a fort taking many hits repeatedly but withstanding the onslaught and the test of time.

The fortress watchtowers spread across the island are manned by the courageous Maltese men and women, defending and protecting what is right and just.

You should be proud to be Maltese because Malta proved to the world it could be counted on as an independent nation among the biggest of nations and even small countries. Malta has also contributed internationally in the United Nations, the European Union and other bodies.

It is very important that Malta’s independent identity is also linked with its identity of being a republic too.

Malta becoming a republic and freeing itself from representation of a foreign power truly strengthened its independence further. It has a Maltese president representing the nation.

As a country, we can stand on our own two feet and are not dependent on other countries.

This year also happens to be the 50th anniversary of the republic, which we will celebrate on December 13.

Self-governance has tested the nation time and again, leading it to become a fully-fledged member of the EU.

Maltese is recognised as a language at both European and international level, forever changing Malta’s future as a nation recognised among European countries too.

May we continue to persevere as a nation and continue to contribute to the world.

Mark John Galea – Sliema