Shameful service

A few nights ago I had the most unpleasant experience trying to get through security at Malta airport for my flight to Manchester. It took me an hour and all I heard on the bus to the aeroplane were people saying they would never come back again, after that experience.

What a shame that people who have enjoyed a wonderful holiday on the islands are left with such a bitter taste just as they’re leaving. It is not the advert Malta wants to promote.

Not only were the queues mismanaged, but some of the passport control staff were particularly rude, adding to the already frayed tempers.

People who had queued for an hour in the wrong queue (that for EU citizens only) were refused and told to join the back of one of the non-EU queues (where they would have to queue for another hour)!

No apology, no empathy, as though there’s a rule and under no circumstances can it be broken. It was so unprofessional and I was embarrassed for Malta and the many good people here.

Voices were raised, tempers lost and people were exasperated, as the Tannoy announced final calls and people simply couldn’t get through.

No airline representatives were visible to reassure passengers flights would not leave without them.

In any other country, when passport control or security is busy, airport staff call people out when gates are about to close. The Maltese response? Not a helpful soul in sight.

Not even any warning signs to allow at least an hour for passport control. It was unbelievable.

This is not the first time I’ve seen this situation. It is absolutely pointless trying to get more tourists to visit when we clearly can’t even handle the ones we already get. And it’s not even high season yet! I cannot imagine the situation this summer unless something drastic is done, and quickly!

Janet Wojtkow – St Julian’s

