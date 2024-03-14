Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham go into Thursday both needing positive results to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League after failing to win their first-leg ties.

A stoppage-time Patrik Schick equaliser spared Leverkusen’s blushes last week in Baku, and also maintained their unbeaten record this season, after Qarabag took a shock 2-0 lead against the runaway Bundesliga leaders.

“Maybe it’s true that the result is more fortunate for us than for Qarabag. Great respect, they perhaps deserved a better result,” said Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso after the first leg.

