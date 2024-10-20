One of the most complex characters to grace Malta’s diplomatic history, Dr Luigi Mizzi was nothing short of Daedalian. He was a jack of all trades but a master of one – the British Crown. Though an ardent Anglophile who praised “British justice” as the most rational system, Mizzi also fervently supported the Maltese language at a time when it was under threat. Yet he sought to balance on the tightrope between Maltese nationalism and loyalty to the crown.

Lewis Mizzi’s elder brother Enrico Mizzi, after attending mass following his appointment as Prime Minister of Malta, 1950. Part of the Fortunato and Enrico Mizzi Archives.

Born in Gozo in 1847, Mizzi was the son of Magistrate Francesco Mizzi and Maria Antonia née Galea. Luigi was the younger brother of political giant Fortunato Mizzi, founder of the Nationalist Party.

Growing up in a household deeply involved in the legal system, the young Mizzi followed in his father’s footsteps and moved to Pisa to pursue legal studies, graduating at the young age of 21 from both the University of Pisa and the University of Malta. By 1868, he held his Doctor of Laws (LL.D.) degree, which equipped him with a deep understanding of both Maltese and British law – an invaluable skill that would shape his future career.

Mizzi quickly distinguished himself as one of Malta’s foremost legal minds, known for his eloquence and sharp legal acumen. His reputation spread beyond Malta, as his legal counsel was sought by leaders, princes and sultans across the Mediterranean and beyond. One of the most notable instances of Mizzi’s legal prowess came when he successfully negotiated with Sultan Abdul Hamid II of the Ottoman Empire to spare 3,500 Christian Armenians from execution during a period of political unrest.

Mizzi’s ability to negotiate high-stakes cases made him an international legal figure

Luigi Mizzi’s highest honour medal, received from the Sultan of Turkey. Part of the Fortunato and Enrico Mizzi Archives.

Mizzi’s ability to negotiate such high-stakes cases made him an international legal figure. He served as legal counsel to the Sultan of Turkey in Constantinople. His skills were not confined to legal matters; Mizzi could speak 11 foreign tongues with excellent command, and had also learnt different oriental dialects. The lawyer proficiency in multiple languages further broadened his reach.

Fellow renowned polyglot and legal giant Sir Adrian Dingli had inspired Mizzi to pursue knowledge in several languages by providing a challenge to the young lawyer. Sir Adrian had made Mizzi aware of a legal case in the Court of Athens. He suggested to Mizzi that should he be able to speak Greek, Mizzi himself could defend the case dealing with a sum of £Stg73,000. Like a true member of the Mizzi family – never ones to shy away from a challenge – Luigi learnt the language in the span of six months.

He took the case on and defended it with such success that he made a name for himself as a lawyer of calibre across all the Mediterranean and Orient. He went on to take on legal cases on behalf of some of the world’s most renowned shipping agents of the time. He took up residence in Constantinople, where he presided over consular courts.

Mizzi’s career took a dramatic turn in 1914 with the outbreak of an internal war in Turkey, when the sultan was deposed. Fearing for his life in Constantinople, he sought the protection of the British Crown, which helped him escape to Malta.

He successfully negotiated with Sultan Abdul Hamid II to spare 3,500 Christian Armenians from execution

Upon his return, Mizzi resumed his legal and political work, joining forces with the Anglo-Maltese Party, led by Sir Gerald Strickland. This alliance placed Mizzi squarely in the pro-British camp, in contrast to his brother Fortunato and nephew Enrico Mizzi, both of whom were staunch nationalists and defenders of the Italian language.

One of the most controversial episodes in Luigi Mizzi’s career came during the court-martial of his nephew, Enrico Mizzi, in 1917. Enrico, a future prime minister and great defender of the patria, was charged with sedition for his anti-British views. Luigi was 70 at the time. Despite their ideological differences, Luigi Mizzi defended his nephew in court – only when it was to be heard in English.

However, the trial strained their relationship and Luigi was later criticised for his handling of the case, leading some to accuse him of betraying his nephew for political reasons, a charge that haunted Mizzi for the rest of his life. During a tea party at Strickland’s estate, Luigi Mizzi recounted about Enrico’s court marshalling. He shared the fact that he had advised Governor Paul Methuen to pardon his nephew – on the condition that he is sent to Libya. While speaking about the case, Mizzi was overheard referring to Enrico as his “confounded nephew” and a “fanatical fool”.

Though Mizzi was a loyal subject of the British Crown, his nationalism shone through in his passionate defence of the Maltese language. In 1923, he published a pamphlet titled What is the Maltese Language?, in which he made a strong case for the preservation and promotion of Maltese as the national language. Mizzi was also a member of the Għaqda tal-Kittieba tal-Malti, an organisation dedicated to promoting Maltese literature and language. His work in this area was driven by a deep belief that language was integral to national identity.

In addition to his legal and political work, Mizzi had a deep passion for scientific research, particularly in the field of geology. He collected an array of minerals and crystals, which are now housed at the National Museum of Natural History in Mdina. Mizzi also served as curator of the museum’s mineralogical section and was a member of the Geological Society of London.

Beyond his scientific pursuits, Mizzi was a generous philanthropist. He donated significant sums to both local and international churches, including St Anthony’s church in Constantinople and St Francis church in Valletta.

Mizzi’s achievements earned him numerous accolades throughout his lifetime. He was appointed a Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George, and received knighthoods from various European and Middle Eastern orders.

Mizzi was married to a British woman named Mary Garcin, with whom he had three sons and a daughter named Emily (Lily). They had another daughter named Muriel, who unfortunately passed away in Constantinople at the tender age of three in 1883. With regard to his sons, very little information is available in archives of the Fortunato and Enrico Mizzi Foundation except for the following: One of his sons was left in charge of the yachts/boats that Mizzi had acquired during his time in the Orient. Unfortunately, this son died tragically when the boats caught fire and exploded. And another of his sons had caused Mizzi so many problems that Luigi removed him in totality from his inheritance.

Lewis Mizzi’s daughter Emily (Lily) Mizzi, with her two children. Part of the Fortunato and Enrico Mizzi Archives.

Mizzi’s only surviving daughter, Emily (Lily), inherited her father’s spirit of determination. Widely admired for her kindness, she earned the nickname “Nightingale of the Embassy”. During the Balkan War and World War I, she nursed wounded soldiers, receiving honours, including Italy’s Medaglia al Valore. She passed away in 1935. Her legacy of compassion and service endures.

Emily (Lily) Mizzi’s nurse’s watch, given to her as a present from the Red Cross. Part of the Fortunato and Enrico Mizzi Archives.

Mizzi passed away on January 22, 1933, at the age of 88 – seven years after he had remarried a second time.

Luigi’s resolute nature, which he inherited from the Mizzi family, meant that Mizzian blood of stubbornness and determination characterised his political and personal life. His loyalty to the British set him apart from his family, who were at the forefront of the fight to maintain the italianità of Maltese populace. Despite being the ‘black sheep’ of the family, he made substantial contributions to Malta’s legal and political development during British colonial rule.

Juanita Galea is a political and public diplomacy officer, and PRO of the Fortunato and Enrico Mizzi Foundation. She has an interest in intercultural politics and religion.