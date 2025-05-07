Lexus has taken the covers off the new ES saloon and it will come with a choice of hybrid or electric power.

The UK will get one hybrid powertrain badged ‘ES 300h’ and it comes fitted with a 2.5-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor that produces 199bhp. Plus, front and all-wheel-drive versions will be available.

There will be the addition of two battery-powered versions too, named ‘ES 350e and ES 500e’. The former produces 221bhp and is front-wheel-drive, while the latter pumps out 338bhp and is all-wheel-drive. However, battery pack sizes, electric driving ranges and performance figures are yet to be revealed.

The interior features Lexus’ new ‘Hidden Tech’ dashboard switches.

The exterior design includes twin L-shaped front headlights, daytime running lights and indicator lenses. The side profile features a flowing silhouette, to give the car a more muscular look and flush door handles help improve the car’s aerodynamics. At the back, the L theme continues to the rear taillights and there is a single light bar with an illuminated brand-specific Lexus logo.

Inside, the ES is the first Lexus to feature its ‘Hidden Tech’ dashboard switches. It’s a touch panel located on the dashboard which lights up when the vehicle is on and the switches give haptic feedback, but when the vehicle is switched off, the switches are not visible. Also, there is a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and redesigned front seats to improve comfort.

Prices and specifications of the car are yet to be revealed, but European sales will commence in the spring of 2026.