Some 850 Maltese books are being shipped to Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy and Belgium for the setting up of libraries for the Maltese diaspora across the world.

The Directorate for Consular Services and Maltese Living Abroad is carrying out the initiative in collaboration with Ċentru tal-Ilsien Malti, the National Literacy Agency and Malta Libraries.

Ċentru tal-Ilsien Malti has also agreed to provide linguistic services to the directorate and to Maltese communities abroad, with plans for future projects promoting the Maltese language among the Maltese diaspora, the Foreign Ministry said.

The Maltese libraries abroad will include a selection of genres and topics for all ages and interests, including comics and popular stories translated into Maltese. Malta Libraries has also contributed books in English about Maltese heritage, allowing readers who do not know the Maltese language the opportunity to discover and engage with Maltese history and culture.

Academic Charles Daniel Saliba has donated complete sets of the first level of the Maltese for Foreigners series, while author Charles Buttigieg contributed books from his series Karamellu tar-Raħal t’Isfel.