A Libyan militia chief accused of war crimes, torture and abductions by Amnesty International has been spotted in Italy after travelling to the country using a Schengen visa issued by Malta.

Abdel Ghani al-Kikli, also known as ‘Gheniwa’, hit the headlines in Italy after photos emerged showing him by the hospital bed of Libya’s Minister of State Adel Jumaa, who received medical treatment in Rome following a failed assassination attempt last month.

Al-Kikli is the commander of Libya’s ‘Stability Support Apparatus’ (SSA), an umbrella group of militias that carries out anti-migration operations in the Mediterranean with the support of the EU and one accused of brutal treatment of migrants.

While controversial, the organisation is officially sanctioned, however, reporting directly to Libya’s Presidential Council, which acts as head of state for the UN-recognised government.

While prominent Libyan activist Husam El Gomati, quoting unnamed sources, claimed al-Kikli is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC), Italian media, including news agency Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata (ANSA), has disputed the claim.

A foreign affairs ministry spokesperson said al-Kikli’s visa application was “assessed and processed thoroughly by the Malta consulate in Tripoli, with the support of the police authorities”.

The spokesperson noted the application was processed in November 2023 in line with Schengen procedures used by all states in the free movement zone, including consultation with other Schengen states, adding “no issues were registered”.

In a 2021 report, Amnesty International said al-Kikli had established himself as one of the most powerful militia leaders in Libya over the preceding 10 years while alleging detainees in facilities under his command had suffered “abductions, torture and other ill-treatment”.

A report by The Associated Press the following year described al-Kikli as an “infamous warlord” and said SSA fighters had “shot and killed migrants at sea during interceptions of boats” and subjected detainees in their facilities to brutal treatment.

The militia head’s controversial appearance in Italy follows the contentious release two months ago of a suspected Libyan war criminal from Italian jail on a technicality.

Italy’s Justice Minister Carlo Nordio later told the country’s parliament the ICC arrest warrant for the head of Libya’s judicial police, Osama Almasri Najim, had been riddled with “errors and inaccuracies”.

A week after Najim’s release, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced she had been placed under judicial investigation in connection with the release, suspected of embezzlement and aiding and abetting a crime – while hinting the investigation was politically motivated, according to the BBC.

Meanwhile, in an X post on Sunday, El Gomati said the injured minister that day had “left Italy for Malta, where he owns a residence”. The dissident added Jumaa’s family had also travelled to Malta on a private jet from Tripoli the same day.